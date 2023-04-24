Minnesota officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright freed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Minnesota officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright freed

By Press Association
Kim Potter (Minnesota Department of Corrections via AP)
Kim Potter (Minnesota Department of Corrections via AP)

The Minnesota police officer who mistook her gun for a Taser and killed Daunte Wright in 2021 has been released from prison, authorities said.

Kim Potter was set free at 4am “out of an abundance of caution”, the Minnesota Department of Corrections confirmed.

Potter, a white officer for a suburban Minneapolis department, fatally shot Mr Wright, 20, who was black, during a traffic stop in April 2021.

The shooting happened during the trial of Derek Chauvin, the officer who killed George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020.

Mr Wright’s death led to several days of protests.

Now 50, Potter appeared much thinner in a new photo released last week by the Department of Corrections. Her lawyer, Earl Gray, said he had “no idea” why her appearance had changed.

Potter was released from the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Shakopee and will be on supervised release until December 21, when her two-year term sentence for manslaughter expires.

Daunte Wright Police Shooting Officer
The funeral service of Daunte Wright at Shiloh Temple International Ministries in Minneapolis (AP)

Corrections spokesman Andny Skoogman said in a news release that Potter will live in Wisconsin during the supervised release.

Minnesota law requires those sent to prison to serve two-thirds of their sentence behind bars and the remaining time on supervised release, Mr Skoogman said. In Potter’s case, she served 16 months of her two-year sentence.

“The term of imprisonment is set by law; there is no parole board and no time off for good behaviour,” Mr Skoogman said.

The sentence from Judge Regina Chu drew strong criticism from Mr Wright’s family and civil rights lawyer Ben Crump.

The state attorney general’s office had sought a sentence recommended by state guidelines of just over seven years in prison.

Mr Wright’s mother, Katie Wright, said after the sentencing that Potter “murdered my son”, adding: “Today the justice system murdered him all over again.”

Defence lawyers argued at the sentencing hearing that Potter deserved leniency because Mr Wright was trying to drive away and Potter had the right to defend herself.

Judge Chu said at the time that the case was not the same as other high-profile killings, including George Floyd’s death that resulted in a 22-year sentence for Chauvin.

“This is a cop who made a tragic mistake,” she said.

Mr Wright, a 20-year-old father, was killed on April 11 2021, after Brooklyn Centre officers pulled him over for having expired licence tags and an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror.

Officers discovered he had a warrant for a misdemeanour weapons possession charge and he was shot during a struggle as officers tried to arrest him.

Civil rights advocates say laws against hanging objects from rearview mirrors have been used as a pretext for stopping black motorists.

Potter is heard on video yelling “Taser” several times just before she fires her pistol as Mr Wright tried to drive away from the traffic stop.

Potter, a 26-year police veteran, apologised to Mr Wright’s family at sentencing and spoke directly to his mother: “Katie, I understand a mother’s love. I’m sorry I broke your heart … my heart is broken and devastated for all of you.”

