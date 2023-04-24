Hanged Army officer cadet deemed ‘low risk’ after suicide attempt, inquest hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hanged Army officer cadet deemed ‘low risk’ after suicide attempt, inquest hears

By Press Association
Army officer cadet Olivia Perks, 21, who was discovered dead at the elite Sandhurst military academy in Berkshire (Family handout/PA)
The military deemed there to be a “low risk of reoccurrence” when an army officer cadet found hanged in her room made a suicide attempt the previous year, an inquest heard.

Olivia Perks, 21, was discovered dead at the prestigious Sandhurst military academy in Berkshire in February 2019.

An earlier inquest hearing recorded her provisional cause of death as “asphyxia due to hanging”.

Colonel Robert Manuel, president of the service enquiry into her death which reported in November last year, told Berkshire Coroner’s Court in Reading told Ms Perks became drunk on three occasions when her behaviour became erratic.

After the first, where she made a suicide attempt at a Royal Engineers visit in July 2018, she was deemed at low risk of reoccurrence and was later given a “dressing down”.

Following the other two episodes she was not referred for medical help.

She was also in a secret relationship with a staff sergeant who worked in the academy’s gym, which was against rules.

Despite engaging in behaviour that appeared concerning, there was a “complete breakdown in welfare support”, the hearing was told.

Her case was discussed at various meetings but there was “no positive action to support her”.

During the Royal Engineers visit, she confessed that she wanted to go in the sea, wanted to kill herself and asked for a belt and knife.

She also tried to swallow rocks and attempted to strangle herself.

The female soldier she was with became so concerned she began recording Ms Perks as she thought “it was so outlandish that people won’t actually believe it”, Colonel Manuel said.

He said medical information was shared with the chain of command but she was deemed to be low risk and “a decision to return her to training was taken.”

He added: “My understanding is that there was a bit of a dressing down. There was a conversation about her behaviour when she was at the Royal Engineers.”

She was on a risk register throughout her time at Sandhurst and her risk was deemed to be amber before being raised to red in the days before her death.

During a trip to Normandy in November 2018 she is said to have inappropriately put her hand on the arm of a colour sergeant.

The hearing was told she “trashed” her room and was hitting her head against a bed frame on the night of the Falklands Ball on February 1 2019.

She had spent the night in a colour sergeant’s room and missed a parade the following morning but neither of them said they engaged in sexual activity.

He was nonetheless dismissed from Sandhurst.

She was just one of several people that night who did things that could have led to disciplinary action, the inquest heard.

When asked whether Ms Perks believed she would be dismissed for being in the colour sergeant’s room Colonel Manuel replied: “Yes, that’s my understanding. All Ms Perks had actually done was spend the night in an out of bounds area and missed a parade.”

Pointing to the celling of the courtroom he said the seriousness with which she treated the incident was “up here” when in reality it was less serious and would not have resulted in dismissal.

The inquest continues.

