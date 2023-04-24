Firm that breeds dogs for research continues legal fight after protests By Press Association April 24 2023, 4.35pm Share Firm that breeds dogs for research continues legal fight after protests Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4332979/firm-that-breeds-dogs-for-research-continues-legal-fight-after-protests/ Copy Link Singer Will Young during an anti-vivisection demonstration outside the MBR Acres’ research site at Wyton, Cambridgeshire (tcm:digital/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]