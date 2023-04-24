Tottenham consider sacking acting head coach Cristian Stellini – reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tottenham consider sacking acting head coach Cristian Stellini – reports

By Press Association
Cristian Stellini has won just one of his four games in charge (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Cristian Stellini has won just one of his four games in charge (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Tottenham are reportedly considering sacking acting head coach Cristian Stellini after Sunday’s thrashing at Newcastle saw the season take yet another turn for the worse.

Reports claim Stellini may be replaced before Thursday’s visit of Manchester United having failed to bring about an upturn in results.

The 48-year-old was part of Antonio Conte’s backroom staff at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and stepped into the top job on a temporary basis when his fellow Italian was sacked last month.

Spurs are now outsiders in the race for a Champions League place and sit six points adrift of United despite playing two more games.

Stellini, in his first managerial role, has overseen just one win in his four games in charge – a 2-1 victory over Brighton.

Spurs could only manage a draw away to relegation-threatened Everton and were beaten by a late Bournemouth goal last weekend before an embarrassing loss at Newcastle on Sunday.

The Magpies ran riot, racing into a five-goal lead inside 21 minutes before eventually sealing a 6-1 win.

Reports began to emerge throughout Monday that the result would ultimately cost Stellini his position as he told his bruised and battered troops to put their humiliation at Newcastle firmly behind them.

Stellini told SPURSPLAY: “Now, we have to be responsible. We have to go back to our stadium, back after this performance.

Callum Wilson (centre) scored Newcastle's sixth
Callum Wilson (centre) scored Newcastle’s sixth (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“We have to throw this feeling away, immediately.”

That may prove easier said than done after Spurs were ripped apart inside 21 minutes on Tyneside.

They were 3-0 down just nine minutes in after Jacob Murphy struck twice either side of Joelinton’s fine finish and the game was over before the first half had reached its mid-point when Alexander Isak helped himself to a quick-fire double.

Harry Kane, who had earlier fired just wide when he might have done better, reduced the deficit four minutes after the break, but substitute Callum Wilson ensured a bleak afternoon in the north-east ended in further misery.

Asked what he had said at half-time, Stellini, who had opted to start with a back four in which Croatia international midfielder Ivan Perisic lined up at left-back, said: “We didn’t speak a lot.

“We changed the system and the only thing we could say was that we had to play much better in the second half and prepare for the next game.

“I didn’t want to lose the second half. It was important to find a bit of confidence, if you can, after a game like this.”

As he reflected on the wreckage of a catastrophic trip north, Stellini issued an apology for an abject display and vowed to get to the bottom of what had gone so badly wrong.

He said: “We have to analyse, take a breath and understand what happened from the start in an important game like today. We have to take a breath and don’t speak too much.

“The best thing we can say is that we apologise to everyone; the second is to analyse why and if the change of system affected this performance, because the performance in the first 25 minutes was really bad.”

If Stellini is to be relieved of his duties, first-team coach Ryan Mason could be handed temporary charge for a second time with chairman David Levy likely to wait for the end of the season to appoint a permanent successor to Conte.

