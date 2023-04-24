RNLI heroes save injured puppy that fell from 60ft coastal ledge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

RNLI heroes save injured puppy that fell from 60ft coastal ledge

By Press Association
11-month-old cockapoo, Betty, suffered a broken leg after falling from a 60 feet coastal ledge (RNLI)
11-month-old cockapoo, Betty, suffered a broken leg after falling from a 60 feet coastal ledge (RNLI)

The RNLI saved a cockapoo puppy that fell from a 60ft ledge, suffered a broken leg, and was trapped in an isolated cove for six hours before reuniting with its owner.

Volunteers at the Royal National and Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) in Ilfracombe, Devon, were called to the area last month after 11-month-old Betty slipped off the top of the cliff and fell onto the tidal shelf beneath it.

Betty’s owner, Karen Porter, said the ordeal was “terrifying” and admits she is “amazed” her puppy survived the fall.

“It was terrifying having her stuck down there, but everyone was amazing, I can’t thank the RNLI and the Coastguard enough, they were wonderful,” she said.

RNLI volunteers in Ilfracombe, Devon rescued the small puppy after it was isolated in a cove for six hours (RNLI)

“We’re amazed that she’s come out of this alive.

“The vet is amazed at how well she’s healing so far – she’s been making a remarkable recovery. We go back in a couple of weeks for X-rays and then she can start exercising again.”

The young cockapoo slipped on her lead while on her walk and tumbled from the cliff after she was startled by the Coastguard crew trying to rescue her.

“She’s still very scared of strange people so when the Coastguard team went down to get her, she got scared and tumbled over the edge down onto the beach below,” Ms Porter explained.

After her fall, Betty was trapped on a small ledge unable to move for six hours while Coastguard crew members tried to rescue the cockapoo.

RNLI volunteers and Coastguard crew saved the puppy from the coastal ledge (RNLI)

Ilfracombe volunteer crew member Matt Parr said: “It was a massive relief when we could see the dog on the beach and she looked okay.

“After a bit of difficulty calming her down, we got her into the boat pretty easily and she relaxed a bit.

“The owner did the right thing by calling 999 and asking for the Coastguard and not attempting to help Betty herself.

“It is a great feeling to be able to hand a much-loved dog back to its owners. They were so pleased to see her.”

Every year, The RNLI are called to rescue an array of creatures and last year the charity rescued animals 209 times including 164 dogs, 27 dolphins, two deer, a rabbit, and a snake.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Hodgson was spotted on Dysart harbour with his jogging bottoms down. Image: DC Thomson.
Man in court for walking aggressively at Fife harbourside with joggers down
2
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man and woman arrested after disturbance on Pomarium Street. Picture shows; Pomarium Street. Perth . Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man and woman arrested after disturbance on Perth street
3
The former Straloch Primary School building in Perthshire
Inside mothballed Perthshire primary school to be sold at auction
4
The new signs at Pitlochry's Ferry Road car park. Image: John Duff.
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
3
5
Duncan McLaren admitted his crimes at Forfar Sheriff Court. Image: Maximum Exposure Scotland Facebook.
Dundee pervert brought tent, condoms and sex toys to meet ‘girl’ he thought was…
6
Late Dundee taxi driver Mark Ward. Image: Supplied
‘Mark was robbed of his life’: Dundee family’s heartbreak at death of taxi driver…
7
Michael Torano. Image: Facebook.
Son blamed dead dad for massive street Valium haul found in Dundee home
8
The Albert Hotel in North Queensferry. Image: Google Maps.
Fife community group outlines plans to take over historic hotel
9
The A90 approaching the Forfar Road junction with the Kingsway. Image: Google Street View
Warning to Dundee drivers over roadworks near Forfar Road junction
10
A Tayside Aviation plane coming in for a landing. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.
RAF ‘reviewing options’ after collapse of Tayside Aviation

More from The Courier

West Road, Charlestown Image: Google Street View
Police probing possible links after safes containing jewellery stolen from two Fife homes
Courier News - Dundee - Nadia Vidinova story; CR0003077 A flight training simulator, which has recently been installed in Dundee, will meet exacting new global standards required by the airline industry, helping tackle the worldwide shortage of pilots. Picture Shows; l to r - Caroline Strain (Head of Partnerships North, Scottish Enterprise) and pilot, Gavin Ritchie, Tayside Aviation, Dundee Airport, Riverside Drive, Dundee, Monday 13th August 2018
Flight students lose thousands of pounds in pre-paid fees as Tayside Aviation goes into…
St Johnstone have struggled at Rugby Park but thrived at Tannadice. Images: SNS.
The best case and nightmare post-split scenarios for St Johnstone after Premiership fixture announcement…
Dundee house - home to Dundee City Council. Image: Kris Millar.
Dundee City Council overhauls procurement process after theft of smoke alarms
11-month-old cockapoo, Betty, suffered a broken leg after falling from a 60 feet coastal ledge (RNLI)
Monday court round-up — 'Welcome to the criminal courts... we will always be here…
Jim Goodwin has guided United out of the drop-zone. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: The Jim Goodwin influence is paying off for Dundee United
Look well, play well. Colin Murray, Steven Sutherland and Marcus Ryan on the tee for Team Soltyre. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Brechin Rotary golf day tees up another amazing fundraising total for MND Scotland
old buses and other exhibits at the Dundee Museum of Transport.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee Museum of Transport move proves there's life beyond city centre
Dundee fans enjoying themselves at Dens Park as their side beat Ayr. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee like doing things the hard way but get the crowd going…
Dr Keith Thomson.
Obituary: Dr Keith Derek Thomson, November 5 1947 - April 19 2023

Editor's Picks

Most Commented