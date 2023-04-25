Who’s who among the key players at the coronation?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Who’s who among the key players at the coronation?

By Press Association
King Charles III and the Queen Consort during a Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)
King Charles III and the Queen Consort during a Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)

Two thousand guests will gather in Westminster Abbey for the King’s coronation, but who are the central figures on the day and behind the scenes?

The King

Charles III was the longest-serving heir to the throne before becoming monarch on September 8 2022 on the death of his mother Elizabeth II.

The bestowal of the coronation crown upon his head will cement him as King in the nation’s psyche.

As the Prince of Wales, he was a passionate campaigner on the environment, an advocate of preserving traditional skills and arts, and the founder of the youth charity The Prince’s Trust.

Known for his troubled marriage to Diana, Princess of Wales, Charles, 74, found happiness with his former mistress, now the Queen Consort and his wife of nearly 20 years.

The Queen Consort

The spotlight will also be on Camilla when she is anointed and crowned within the gothic walls of the abbey.

Platinum Jubilee
Camilla (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The woman who was derided as the third person in Charles and Diana’s marriage is now the nation’s Queen and will be consecrated as such in front of a global audience of millions.

Down to earth, warm and friendly, the former Duchess of Cornwall, 75, is known for her work on literacy, campaigns against domestic and sexual violence, and decades-long support of the King.

Earl Marshal

The Earl Marshal – the Duke of Norfolk – is in overall charge of the coronation – a role which is hereditary.

Duke of Norfolk court case
The Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk (PA)

Oxford-educated father-of-five Edward Fitzalan-Howard, 67, was responsible for organising Elizabeth II’s funeral, as well as the Accession and State Openings of Parliament.

He was banned from driving for six months in September for using his mobile phone behind the wheel despite claiming he needed his licence to arrange the upcoming coronation.

The duke, who is reported to be worth more than £100 million, apparently oversees proceedings with a “mixture of flair, timing, absolute precision and with great humour”, but is also reported to be somewhat “pompous”.

A Privy Council “Coronation Committee” is usually formed to oversee the planning.

Archbishop of Canterbury

The Archbishop – Most Revd Justin Welby – anoints and crowns the King and Queen Consort.

Archbishop of Canterbury Christmas Day Sermon
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby during the Christmas Day service at Canterbury Cathedral (Steve Parsons/PA)

He has the duty of preparing the order of service and to him alone belongs the right of officiating the ceremony.

The archbishop has admitted the coronation is giving him “nightmares”, saying: “I dreamt we got to the point (of the coronation) and I’d left the crown at Lambeth Palace.”

Dean of Westminster

The Dean of Westminster, as successor to the medieval abbots of Westminster, has the right to instruct the sovereign in all matters relating to the ceremony and to assist the archbishop at the anointing.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Dean of Westminster The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The current dean is the affable Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, a consummate professional who conducted the late Queen’s funeral service.

The Prince and Princess of Wales

As heir to the throne and a future king, William will be watching a ceremony he will one day be at the centre of himself.

Royal visit to Liverpool
The Prince and Princess of Wales (Bruce Adams/Daily Mail/PA)

He is expected to pay homage to his father during the proceedings.

Kate, too, is a future queen and will, like Camilla, be anointed and crowned one day.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

George, Charlotte and Louis – if William and Kate feel their youngest child can endure the solemn ceremony – are all expected to make an appearance at the coronation to see history in the making as their grandfather is crowned.

The trio will also be expected on the Buckingham Palace balcony afterwards – with royal fans hoping for a repeat of Louis’s antics during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Louis shouting and shielding his ears during the flypast during the Jubilee festivities in 2022 (Aaron Chown/PA)

George, nine, will be one of eight Pages of Honour during the service, joining a procession through the nave and assisting with the holding of robes.

The Duke of Sussex

Harry is not expected to have a formal role on the day but all eyes will be on the duke as he faces his relatives in public for the first time since he lambasted Charles, Camilla, William and Kate in his tell-all memoir Spare.

Archewell
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Matt Dunham/PA)

Meghan will remain at home in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, celebrating Archie’s fourth birthday which falls on the same day.

A source told the Daily Telegraph part of the reason why Meghan is not attending is because she did not receive a satisfactory response to a letter she sent to Charles expressing concern about unconscious bias in the royal family.

But Meghan’s spokesperson denied this and said any suggestion she was thinking about correspondence from two years ago was “false and frankly ridiculous”.

Harry has indicated he has enough material to fill another book, likely to make the royals wary of encountering him.

He will make a quick exit though, flying back to the US to mark Archie’s birthday, and is expected to attend only the Abbey ceremony.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Hodgson was spotted on Dysart harbour with his jogging bottoms down. Image: DC Thomson.
Man in court for walking aggressively at Fife harbourside with joggers down
2
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man and woman arrested after disturbance on Pomarium Street. Picture shows; Pomarium Street. Perth . Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man and woman arrested after disturbance on Perth street
3
The former Straloch Primary School building in Perthshire
Inside mothballed Perthshire primary school to be sold at auction
4
The new signs at Pitlochry's Ferry Road car park. Image: John Duff.
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
3
5
Duncan McLaren admitted his crimes at Forfar Sheriff Court. Image: Maximum Exposure Scotland Facebook.
Dundee pervert brought tent, condoms and sex toys to meet ‘girl’ he thought was…
6
Late Dundee taxi driver Mark Ward. Image: Supplied
‘Mark was robbed of his life’: Dundee family’s heartbreak at death of taxi driver…
7
Michael Torano. Image: Facebook.
Son blamed dead dad for massive street Valium haul found in Dundee home
8
The Albert Hotel in North Queensferry. Image: Google Maps.
Fife community group outlines plans to take over historic hotel
9
The A90 approaching the Forfar Road junction with the Kingsway. Image: Google Street View
Warning to Dundee drivers over roadworks near Forfar Road junction
10
A Tayside Aviation plane coming in for a landing. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.
RAF ‘reviewing options’ after collapse of Tayside Aviation

More from The Courier

West Road, Charlestown Image: Google Street View
Police probing possible links after safes containing jewellery stolen from two Fife homes
Courier News - Dundee - Nadia Vidinova story; CR0003077 A flight training simulator, which has recently been installed in Dundee, will meet exacting new global standards required by the airline industry, helping tackle the worldwide shortage of pilots. Picture Shows; l to r - Caroline Strain (Head of Partnerships North, Scottish Enterprise) and pilot, Gavin Ritchie, Tayside Aviation, Dundee Airport, Riverside Drive, Dundee, Monday 13th August 2018
Flight students lose thousands of pounds in pre-paid fees as Tayside Aviation goes into…
St Johnstone have struggled at Rugby Park but thrived at Tannadice. Images: SNS.
The best case and nightmare post-split scenarios for St Johnstone after Premiership fixture announcement…
Dundee house - home to Dundee City Council. Image: Kris Millar.
Dundee City Council overhauls procurement process after theft of smoke alarms
King Charles III and the Queen Consort during a Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)
Monday court round-up — 'Welcome to the criminal courts... we will always be here…
Jim Goodwin has guided United out of the drop-zone. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: The Jim Goodwin influence is paying off for Dundee United
Look well, play well. Colin Murray, Steven Sutherland and Marcus Ryan on the tee for Team Soltyre. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Brechin Rotary golf day tees up another amazing fundraising total for MND Scotland
old buses and other exhibits at the Dundee Museum of Transport.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee Museum of Transport move proves there's life beyond city centre
Dundee fans enjoying themselves at Dens Park as their side beat Ayr. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee like doing things the hard way but get the crowd going…
Dr Keith Thomson.
Obituary: Dr Keith Derek Thomson, November 5 1947 - April 19 2023

Editor's Picks

Most Commented