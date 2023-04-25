The queen consort who rebuilt the monarchy from the ruins of abdication scandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The queen consort who rebuilt the monarchy from the ruins of abdication scandal

By Press Association
The Queen Mother (Fiona Hanson/PA)
The Queen Mother (Fiona Hanson/PA)

The last queen consort to be crowned was Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother – the King’s beloved grandmother – nearly 90 years ago.

A constitutional crisis over Edward VIII’s love for American divorcee Wallis Simpson and his subsequent abdication propelled the former Duchess of York into the role of Queen at George VI’s side in 1936.

Queen Mother 100 birthday
Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, waves from a horse-drawn carriage with her grandson the then-Prince of Wales on her 100th birthday (PA)

She went on to rebuild the monarchy from the ruins of the scandal and became the cornerstone of the House of Windsor, supporting her shy husband, who never desired nor expected to be king.

As a dowager royal matriarch, she was embraced as a much-loved great-grandmother to the nation.

Born on August 4 1900, Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon – daughter of the Earl of Strathmore – married “Bertie” the Duke of York in 1923, after twice rejecting his proposals over concern about the restrictions that came with royal life.

Royalty – Prince Albert, Duke of York and Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon Wedding – London
The Duke and Duchess of York leaving Buckingham Palace for their honeymoon in 1923 (PA)

In 1937, she was crowned alongside George VI in Westminster Abbey.

They were watched by their daughters 11-year-old Princess Elizabeth, who would eventually become a queen regnant as Elizabeth II, and six-year-old Princess Margaret.

A new crown, now known as the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother’s Crown, was made for the occasion and set with 2,800 diamonds, a purple velvet cap and ermine band.

King Charles III coronation
Queen Elizabeth, Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth II), Princess Margaret and George VI on coronation day in 1937 (PA)

The front cross holds the controversial Koh-i-noor diamond, which was seized by the East India Company and given to Queen Victoria in the 1840s.

During the Second World War’s Blitz, the King and Queen remained in the capital and were seen as sharing in the country’s wartime hardships when Buckingham Palace was bombed.

The Queen Mother admitted she was glad the royal palace was attacked so she “could look the East End in the face”.

Royal Birthday/wellwishers
The Queen Mother talks to young wellwishers outside Clarence House in 1999 (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Charismatic and determined, the diminutive royal, widowed at the age of just 51, became known for her warmth, optimism and sense of royal duty.

But she never forgave the Duke of Windsor, the former king, and his wife the Duchess, claiming the strain of the abdication contributed to her husband’s early death.

She was close to her daughter Elizabeth II, with the late Queen indulging her mother and financing her no-tomorrow spending habits.

Queen/ Queen Mother
Queen Elizabeth II and the Queen Mother laughing together as they studied the form for the Epsom Derby in 1996 (Roberta Parkin/PA)

They shared a passion for everything equestrian and enjoyed talking about the turf.

The Queen Mother – the longest lived queen consort in history – died at the age of 101 on March 30 2002 in her daughter’s Golden Jubilee year.

Charles said in tribute on one of her many birthdays: “Her greatest gift is to enhance life for others through her effervescent enthusiasm for life.”

Royalty – Queen Mother – Press Club, Shoe Lane, London
As part of her 80th birthday celebration, the Queen Mother visited the Press Club in London, where she tried her skill on the snooker table (PA)

“She has always been one of those extraordinary people whose touch can turn everything to gold – whether it be putting people at their ease, turning something dull into something amusing, bringing happiness and comfort to people, or making any house she lives in a unique haven of cosiness and character,” he added.

The King was incredibly close to his grandmother, and the Queen Mother, in turn, was devoted to him.

Royalty – Prince Charles and Princess Anne with the Queen Mother
The Queen Mother with a young Princess Anne and Prince Charles while their parents were away on a lengthy Commonwealth tour (PA)

She offered support and encouragement to the young, sensitive prince, whose mother was often busy with state duties or away on lengthy royal tours, and the pair forged a strong, enduring bond.

