Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool must prove themselves worthy of European football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool must prove themselves worthy of European football

By Press Association
Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool’s recent victories had proven “nothing” in their fight for European football (Nick Potts/PA)
Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool’s recent victories had proven “nothing” in their fight for European football (Nick Potts/PA)

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool must still prove themselves worthy of European football next season despite boosting their qualification hopes with back-to-back Premier League victories.

The Reds go into Wednesday’s trip to West Ham in seventh place after wins over Leeds and Nottingham Forest ended a run of four league games without a victory, leaving them three points off Tottenham in fifth but nine behind Manchester United in fourth.

But with Brighton lurking a point below – with two games in hand – Klopp knows there is still much work to be done in a season where a lack of consistency has too often been Liverpool’s downfall.

“Nothing,” Klopp said when asked what Liverpool had shown with their last two results. “You could say the same about West Ham, they’ve found their feet as well so let’s see about that.

“We have to still prove ourselves. We cannot talk about consistency when you win two games, especially when you win the second one like we did (a 3-2 victory away to Nottingham Forest) where the defending was not perfect to say the least…

“We have to keep it going. There were a lot of things to like in the last two, two-and-a-half games and that’s what we have to continue. We have to make sure it’s not too difficult for people to watch us, that they like it again.”

Diogo Jota has scored four goals in those two victories, his first Liverpool goals of a season wrecked by a calf injury.

“He just got back up to speed,” Klopp said of the Portugal forward. “He is an exceptional player.

Diogo Jota (right) celebrates scoring
Diogo Jota (right) has scored four goals in Liverpool’s last two victories (Peter Byrne/PA)

Since Diogo joined us he did exceptional stuff for us. He’s super smart, can play a lot of different positions, he has super interesting skills for an offensive player.

“He’s not the tallest but an extreme threat in the air, his timing is top, he can finish with both feet which is extremely helpful and has the speed.

“Diogo this season had a really bad injury, that kept him back, nothing else. If he stays fit he is an outstanding player.

“When you are injured you need rhythm. It is an ongoing season and nobody waits for you – that is the most difficult thing.

“Now it’s really cool he could score these goals because all of them were – for us – super important.”

Liverpool’s trip to east London may be badly timed, with West Ham picking up form in their fight against relegation.

David Moyes’ side are unbeaten in their last four in all competitions, a run that has included a 2-2 draw with leaders Arsenal, victory over Gent in the Europa Conference League and Sunday’s 4-0 rout of Bournemouth.

Klopp said he expected a tough evening, but joked he had been rooting for Moyes to succeed all season since being told in the summer that the former Everton and Manchester United boss was – before the appointments of Julen Lopetegui and Roy Hodgson – the only manager older than him in the Premier League.

“I don’t look much at other clubs…but this specific one I was into it because if West Have would have sacked David Moyes I would have been the oldest manager in the Premier League and I wanted to avoid that,” Klopp said.

“Somebody told me before the season, I was the second oldest manager. David was the oldest so since then it was fingers crossed for West Ham. David has to stay!”

Klopp also said he was happy that the process of appointing of new sporting director was moving in the right direction.

Julian Ward will step down at the end of the season, only 12 months after replacing Michael Edwards.

Liverpool players celebrate
Liverpool are hoping to build on their recent two Premier League wins (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I’m not involved in the talks (with possible candidates) but in the talks around (who to pursue) then, yes,” Klopp said.

“I am not the person in the club who can give a real answer about where it stands. That’s in the hands of other people, but from what I’ve heard, it’s all going in the right direction…

“I’m happy with the structure. The guy or the lady we get will be absolutely right but nothing to say in this moment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Larry Robb and the injury to his head.
Boy, 7, left with ‘sickening’ head injury after attack in Angus playpark
2
Ian Fiddes as Lindee Wickers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Tributes paid to ‘talented and beautiful’ Dundee drag queen
3
Courier - Cheryl Peebles - Waid Academy - CR0035004 - Buckhaven - Picture Shows: GV of Levenmouth Academy, to go with article about how school league tables based on Higher pass rates don't tell the whole story, and outlining work going on at schools which traditionally don't do so well in these tables. 21/04/2022 - Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Fife teacher ‘met pupil at hotel to engage in sexual activity’
4
Treetops has a beautiful oak framed living space
Beautiful Angus village home that’s built to near Passivhaus standard
5
Graham Kyle of Dundee.
Concern grows for missing Dundee man
6
The new Burger King in Cupar.
Burger King and Starbucks included in plans for new Perth Broxden site
4
7
Daniel Tarbet appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth plumber loses job over single-metre drink-drive in city centre
8
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
9
Glamis House in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Crisis-hit Glenrothes care service faces closure after latest scathing inspection report
10
Hamish Fraser used just local buses to get from Montrose to Westminster. Image: Hamish Fraser/Twitter
Angus teen uses just local buses to travel 600 miles to Westminster

More from The Courier

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Viking Way, Rosyth. Image: Neil Henderson / DC Thomson
Fire crews tackle blaze at electrical sub station in Rosyth
Steven MacLean knows Callum Davidson will have appreciated Saturday's banner gesture. Image: SNS.
Steven MacLean hails 'excellent' St Johnstone fans for Callum Davidson banner and pledges new…
Police officers and paramedics in North Street, Glenrothes. Image: supplied / DC Thomson
Large police presence called to Glenrothes street after town centre 'incident'
The vehicle struck the rail bridge in Tay Street in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Perth train services operating again after earlier vehicle collision with bridge
Students from Tayside Aviation which has gone into administration. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dundee student pilots hit out after Tayside Aviation administration
Images of two motorcyclists police are now trying to trace. Image: Police Scotland
Police bid to trace two bikers after woman, 59, seriously injured in Kirkcaldy
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
VIDEO: Nicola Sturgeon answers questions on SNP finance crisis
Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool’s recent victories had proven “nothing” in their fight for European football (Nick Potts/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Murder accused alleged assault case
Chief Superintendent Phil Davison
Tayside police commander prioritises community engagement for three year Dundee plan
Dundee fans celebrate Lyall Cameron's goal at Cove Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee fans react to 'joke' away allocation for potential title-decider at Queen's Park

Editor's Picks

Most Commented