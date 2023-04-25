Stepfather who murdered girl, two, while mother was asleep jailed for life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stepfather who murdered girl, two, while mother was asleep jailed for life

By Press Association
Undated handout file photo issued by Dyfed-Powys Police of two-year-old Lola James, who died after suffering a serious head injury at her home in south-west Wales on July 21 2020. Lola’s mother Sinead James has been found guilty at Swansea Crown Court of causing or allowing the death of her two-year-old daughter Lola James, and her partner Kyle Bevan has been convicted of her murder. Issue date: Tuesday April 4, 2023.
Undated handout file photo issued by Dyfed-Powys Police of two-year-old Lola James, who died after suffering a serious head injury at her home in south-west Wales on July 21 2020. Lola’s mother Sinead James has been found guilty at Swansea Crown Court of causing or allowing the death of her two-year-old daughter Lola James, and her partner Kyle Bevan has been convicted of her murder. Issue date: Tuesday April 4, 2023.

A stepfather who murdered a two-year-old girl while her mother lay asleep upstairs has been jailed for life.

Kyle Bevan, 31, inflicted “catastrophic” brain injuries on Lola James in the early hours of July 17 2020. She died in hospital four days later.

On Tuesday, Bevan was jailed for life at Swansea Crown Court with a minimum term of 28 years  for her murder.

The toddler’s death came months after Bevan, a prolific drug user, moved into the family home in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire within days of connecting with Lola’s mother Sinead James on Facebook.

Kyle Bevan
Kyle Bevan (Dyfed-Powys Police/PA)

During those five months Lola suffered a number of serious injuries while in Bevan’s care, including a black eye and bloody nose, and her murder was seen by investigators as the culmination of escalating violence towards her at the hands of Bevan.

Earlier this month, a jury at the same court found Bevan guilty of killing Lola despite him denying harming her.

He claimed during the four-week trial that her injuries had been caused by the family dog who he said had pushed her down the stairs.

However, medical experts said the trauma suffered by Lola was similar to that seen in car crash victims and was more likely the result of abuse such as punching, slapping and shaking than an accidental fall down carpeted stairs.

The court heard Lola had 101 scratches and bruises to her body and head, extensive damage to both her eyes and severe injuries to her brain.

One of the medical experts who examined Lola said she was “the most battered and bruised child” she had ever seen during her long career.

Consultant paediatrician Dr Deborah Stalker also told the trial she believed some of Lola’s injuries were caused by weapons, although none were identified at the scene.

Lola’s mother was found guilty of causing or allowing her daughter’s death and jailed for six years at a hearing on Tuesday.

Sinead James
Sinead James (Dyfed-Powys Police/PA)

At trial, the court heard a multi-agency referral had been made on behalf of James in January 2020 after a reported domestic violence incident with her former partner at her home.

No visits were made to the address after February 10, the same month Bevan moved into her property.

More than a month later the UK Government triggered the first country-wide Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

Giving evidence, James said Bevan who was a regular user of amphetamines, Xanax, Valium and cannabis, refused to give her his date of birth so she could make a Clare’s Law application – which allows police to disclose a partner’s previous abusive or violent offending.

She described previous violent incidents, such as when he used a hammer to smash up the home.

Police accepted the 30-year-old had been asleep when Bevan carried out the vicious attack on her daughter due to inactivity on her mobile phone.

James said the only thing she heard was “a bang and a scream” coming from Lola’s bedroom just after midnight.

She said she ran into the room to find her daughter sitting on Bevan’s lap with no visible injuries.

Lola James death court case
Undated handout photo issued by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) of a onesie, which was shown in court (CPS?PA)

She described how Bevan reassured her, and said “I’ve got this”, before she went back to bed.

Evidence showed that Bevan spent the final hours of Lola’s life trying to cover his tracks instead of calling for an ambulance.

Internet searches made on his phone at around 6.30am included: “Two year old just taken a bang to the head, gone all limp and snoring”.

But he did not ask his mother to phone 999 or wake James up until almost an hour later at 7.30am.

Investigators attending the home found it to be dirty, messy and cluttered but noticed the bath appeared “spotless, as if it had recently been cleaned”, Caroline Rees KC, prosecuting, told the jury.

Bevan is believed to have cleaned the bath after putting Lola in it, either to revive her or to clean her after the assault.

A child’s wet, vomit and blood-stained grey Frozen onesie which she is believed to have been wearing when she was attacked was later found in the corner of the living room.

Paramedics arrived to find Lola wet and in clean clothes.

The jury were also shown photographs Bevan had taken on his phone of marks on Lola’s back and extensive swelling and bruising to her head, eyes and lips.

A disturbing video Bevan sent to his mother Alison showed him picking up Lola’s limp body, attempting to stand her on her feet before letting her fall to the floor – telling the camera: “She’s gone. She’s gone.”

