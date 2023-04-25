Nurse photographed sympathy card for baby she is accused of killing, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nurse photographed sympathy card for baby she is accused of killing, court told

By Press Association
The sympathy card that was shown to the jury in the Lucy Letby murder trial at Manchester Crown Court (Cheshire Constabulary/CPS/PA)
The sympathy card that was shown to the jury in the Lucy Letby murder trial at Manchester Crown Court (Cheshire Constabulary/CPS/PA)

Nurse Lucy Letby photographed a sympathy card sent to the grieving parents of a baby girl to remember her “kind words”, a court has heard.

Letby, 33, captured the image of the card on her mobile phone ahead of the youngster’s funeral, Manchester Crown Court was told.

She is accused of murdering the prematurely-born infant, known as Child I, in the early hours of October 23 2015, which the Crown say was the fourth attempt to take her life.

Letby is alleged to have murdered seven babies and attempted to murder 10 others at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neo-natal unit.

On Tuesday, excerpts of Letby’s interviews by Cheshire Police following her arrest were read out at Manchester Crown Court.

Asked how she coped with the death of Child I, she replied: ”It effects everybody on the unit because we all knew (Child I) quite well and we’d got to know the family.

Card sent by Lucy Letby
Letby wrote the sympathy card to the grieving parents of a baby girl she is alleged to have murdered (Cheshire Constabulary/CPS/PA)

“And then I wanted to go to (Child I’s) funeral. I was unfortunately working at the time so didn’t go.”

Shown her photograph of the card, the officer asked: “Can you explain, Lucy, what that is?”

Letby said: “Yeah, I sent a sympathy card to the parents ‘cos I wasn’t able to attend the funeral.”

The detective said: “OK, is this normal practice, Lucy?”

Letby replied: “No. Well, it’s not very often that we would get to know a family as well as we did with (Child I).”

The detective said: “OK, is there a reason why you didn’t go to the funeral?”

Letby said: “I was working. I wasn’t able to change my shift. It was suggested that I could send a card via one of the other nurses who was going.”

The detective asked: “Have you sent cards to other parents before, Lucy?

“No,” she replied.

The detective went on: “That’s the only one you have ever sent?”

Letby said: “Yes.”

The detective asked: “Why did you take photographs of it on your phone?”

Letby said: “To remember what I had sent to them.”

The detective said: “Why did you do that?”

Letby replied: “I often take pictures of any cards that I have sent, even birthday cards – anything like that. I often take pictures of them.”

The detective said: “Did you forward these photographs on to anyone?”

Letby replied: “Not that I remember, no.”

The detective said: “Why did you want to remember what you’d wrote to them, Lucy?”

She said: “It was upsetting losing (Child I) and I think it was nice to remember the kind words that I hoped I’d shared with that family.

“And as I say, I usually photograph any birthday cards that I send, anything like that. That’s what I usually would do.”

Manchester Crown Court
Letby denies all charges at Manchester Crown Court (Steve Allen/PA)

Letby wrote on the card: “There are no words to make this time any easier.

“It was a real priviledge (sic) to care for (Child I) and get to know you as a family – a family who always put (Child I) first and did everything possible for her.

“She will always be a part of your lives and we will never forget her.

“Thinking of you today and always – sorry I cannot be there to say goodbye.

“Lots of love Lucy x.”

The card contained the printed message: “Your loved one will be remembered with many smiles.”

Letby was also asked about two twin boys, Child L and M, whom she allegedly attempted to murder on April 9 2016.

A diary found at her then home in Westbourne Road, Chester, contained a reference to “LD twins” on an entry for April 8.

The detective asked: “LD?”

Letby replied: “Long day.”

Lucy Letby bedroom
Lucy Letby’s bedroom at Westbourne Road, Chester, which was shown in court (Cheshire Constabulary/CPS/PA)

“Twins?” said the detective.

Letby said: “That there was a twin on the unit at that time.”

The detective asked: “Does that relate to (Child L and M)?

Letby replied: “Was that the day when they were born? … Yes.”

The detective said: “Is there a reason why you put that in your diary?”

Letby said: “Because I attended their delivery.”

The defendant was then asked about entries for April 9 in which she wrote ‘LD (extra) twins resus’.

She explained: “Because I have done an extra shift and I have documented what happened on that day.”

The detective said: “To reflect on?”

Letby said: “Because that was a significant event on that day. It was an extra shift, it was my fourth long day in a row.”

Jurors have heard a paper towel listing resuscitation drugs and the times they were given to Child M was also recovered from a search of Letby’s address in July 2018.

Asked why this was in her possession, Letby said: “They have inadvertently come home with me on the night shift.”

The detective asked: “Do you remember taking them home?”

“No,” she replied.

Asked why she had not put the towel in the hospital’s confidential waste, Letby said: “It was an error on my part that I have not emptied my pockets on leaving.”

Letby said she said did not know why she had not destroyed the paper towel.

The detective asked: “Was this to remind you when you attacked (Child M)?”

She replied: “No. It was just put to one side and then forgotten about.”

Letby denies all the alleged offences said to have taken place between June 2015 and June 2016.

