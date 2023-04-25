Pep Guardiola surprised Man City so close to Arsenal after making slower start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pep Guardiola surprised Man City so close to Arsenal after making slower start

By Press Association
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola faces a showdown with Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola faces a showdown with Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claims he could not have expected to be in a title battle with Arsenal after the two clubs made such different starts to the season.

City host the Premier League leaders in a crucial clash on Wednesday which could determine the destiny of the title.

Champions City have clawed their way back into the race after an inconsistent first half of the season while the Gunners have faltered in recent weeks.

Arsenal head to the Etihad Stadium with a five-point lead at the top but City have two games in hand and victory for Guardiola’s side would see the initiative switch firmly to them.

Guardiola said at a press conference: “It’s good to be here. After the first round (of fixtures) Arsenal did it was was difficult to think we would be here in that moment.

“So it is a really, really important game. We could get points our opponents cannot, so our focus is on what we have to do.”

Regardless of the outcome, however, Guardiola insists the matter would not be settled.

He said: “It is really important but not decisive because there are too many tough games for both sides.

“We have more tough games to play but cannot deny how important it is.”

Arsenal v Leicester City – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko swapped Manchester City for Arsenal last summer (Mike Egerton/PA)

Arsenal’s strong challenge this season has been partly fuelled by the two former City players in Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus that they signed last summer.

Guardiola insists City have no regrets over the decision to let the pair leave.

He said: “Everyone agreed. The players wanted to leave, the club wanted to sell and the club wanted to buy. They were happy and we’re happy. We have no regrets.”

