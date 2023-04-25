Rosalind Franklin ‘was an equal contributor in the discovery of DNA structure’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rosalind Franklin ‘was an equal contributor in the discovery of DNA structure’

By Press Association
(CueImages/Alamy Stock Photogene)
British scientist Rosalind Franklin was “an equal contributor” in the discovery of DNA structure and not a “victim”, according to scientists.

Matthew Cobb, a professor of zoology at the University of Manchester and Nathaniel Comfort, a professor of history of medicine at Johns Hopkins University, US, said they have found new evidence, in an overlooked letter as well as an unpublished news article from 70 years ago, that shows Franklin did not fail to understand the structure of DNA as implied by fellow scientist James Watson.

DNA was discovered in 1869, but it took scientists more than 70 years to realise it was the genetic material in all cells and contained a code for life.

The next step was to find out its structure and Cambridge scientists Francis Crick and Watson were trying to build a 3D model of the DNA molecule.

They were competing with a team at King’s College London, who were using a new technique called crystallography to study DNA.

Franklin, from the King’s College team, made an X-ray diffraction image of DNA with her graduate student Raymond Gosling, which is known as Photograph 51.

This showed that DNA had a helix shape.

It is believed that without her knowledge, one of her colleagues – Maurice Wilkins – showed the picture to Watson.

This image – as well as data from Franklin’s research – proved to be crucial in giving Watson and Crick the information they needed for the building of their DNA model and their seminal paper on DNA’s double helix structure was published in Nature in 1953.

Watson, Crick and Wilkins were awarded The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1962 for their discovery, four years after the death of Franklin.

Professors Cobb and Comfort said that it is implied by Watson, in his book The Double Helix, that Franklin was unable to decipher what her own data were telling her about DNA.

But the duo added that evidence uncovered by them proves otherwise.

On visiting Franklin’s archive at Churchill College in Cambridge, the authors found a draft news article, written by journalist Joan Bruce in consultation with Franklin and meant for publication in Time magazine, as well as an overlooked letter from one of Franklin’s colleague Pauline Cowan to Crick.

Together, they said, these documents indicate that Franklin did not fail to understand the structure of DNA, and was “an equal member of a quartet who solved the double helix”.

Writing in a comment piece in Nature, Prof Cobb and Prof Comfort said that along with Wilkins, she was “one half of the team that articulated the scientific question, took important early steps towards a solution, provided crucial data and verified the result”.

They added: “She was up against not just the routine sexism of the day, but also more subtle forms embedded in science, some of which are still present today.”

Prof Cobb and Prof Comfort concluded: “She deserves to be remembered not as the victim of the double helix, but as an equal contributor to the solution of the structure.”

