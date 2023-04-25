Radiographers to be balloted for strike action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Radiographers to be balloted for strike action

By Press Association
Radiographers are to be balloted for strikes after rejecting the government’s pay offer (Alamy/PA)
Radiographers are to be balloted for strikes after rejecting the government’s pay offer.

Members of the Society of Radiographers (SoR) in England voted by 80% against the offer.

The union, which represents professional radiographers and other staff working in medical imaging and radiotherapy, said 65% of its members voted in the ballot.

Strike action would result in “massive disruption” throughout the system, said the union.

Health workers have been offered a 5% pay rise this year and a cash payment for last year.

Leandre Archer, head of industrial relations at the SoR, said: “Our members have spoken, and it is quite clear that they will not accept another pay cut in real terms.

“The latest offer which is less than half of inflation does nothing to deal with the increasing pressure of the cost-of-living crisis they are currently experiencing and will further exacerbate the ongoing radiography recruitment and retention crisis.

“The Government must reopen negotiations and put a significantly better offer on the table to avoid strike action.”

Ms Archer added: “Radiographers have been battling rising vacancy numbers and a depleted workforce coupled with ever increasing workloads over the past number of years.

“This has led to them working excessive hours with limited flexible working opportunities which is causing burnout and fatigue. Many are choosing to leave the profession as they cannot work under such conditions.

“Our members are seeing first-hand the increasing discharge times and the deterioration of patients on lengthy waiting lists right across the service and now they have said enough is enough.

“Fair pay is one of the ways we can attract people into the profession and with higher levels of staffing we can meet demands and ensure safe and effective care for patients.

“The Government needs to listen to Radiographers to avoid further escalation onto the picket lines, a decision must be made quickly to return to the negotiating table and provide a better offer. Our members are telling us that they are prepared to take a stand for fair pay and better working conditions and the Government must take heed as 95% of patients attending a hospital have either a diagnostic X-ray or scan or radiotherapy treatment.”

