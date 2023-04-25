McDonald’s first quarter sales boosted by higher prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

McDonald’s first quarter sales boosted by higher prices

By Press Association
McDonald’s has reported higher-than-expected sales in the first quarter as restaurant traffic grew despite higher prices (Urbanbuzz/Alamy/PA)
McDonald’s has reported higher-than-expected sales in the first quarter as restaurant traffic grew despite higher prices (Urbanbuzz/Alamy/PA)

McDonald’s has reported higher-than-expected sales in the first quarter as restaurant traffic grew despite higher prices.

Global same-store sales rose 12.6% compared to the January-March period last year, the burger giant said on Tuesday.

That is well above the 8.7% increase Wall Street was forecasting, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Good weather in January and easy comparisons to last year – when the coronavirus depressed demand – helped increase sales.

a McDonald's sign in Birmingham
Boss Chris Kempczinski said the company is starting to see resistance to price increases in many markets (Colin Underhill/Alamy/PA)

There was also a steady recovery in China after Covid restrictions were lifted, McDonald’s said.

Marketing campaigns, like a McSpicy chicken sandwich promotion with a streetwear brand in China, and a Valentine’s Day meal promotion in the US with rappers Offset and Cardi B, also boosted the chain’s performance.

Boss Chris Kempczinski said the company is starting to see resistance to price increases in many markets.

Customers may not add fries to an order, for example, and delivery orders have slowed as customers rethink the added cost.

“It’s a reminder that we need to stay very disciplined on pricing,” Mr Kempczinski said on a conference call with investors on Tuesday.

“The customer certainly is dealing with some of the stress and pressures on that.”

But McDonald’s also has to account for higher prices for food, paper and workers.

Chief financial officer Ian Borden said inflation is on a downward trend in the US but remains elevated.

In Europe, the company expects double-digit percentage inflation to continue for the rest of this year.

“Europe is working through the eye of the storm,” he said.

McDonald’s is hoping improvements to its menu will continue to drive restaurant traffic this year.

The company announced this month that US eateries will switch to softer buns and meltier cheese and change their grill settings to make their burgers juicier.

The changes have already rolled out in 15 other markets, including Australia and Canada, where they have improved customer taste scores, the company said.

Revenue rose 4% to nearly 5.9 billion US dollars (about £4.8 billion) in the first quarter, which also topped analyst projections of 5.6 billion dollars (about £4.5 billion).

Despite the super-sized results, McDonald’s laid off several hundred corporate workers earlier this month in an effort to speed up innovation and decision-making.

McDonald’s booked a restructuring charge of 180 million dollars (£145.10 million) – or 18 cents (15p) per share – during the first quarter to account for severance payments and the closure of some regional offices.

Without that one-time charge, McDonald’s earned 2.63 dollars (£2.12) per share, which is 30 cents (24p) better than expected.

McDonald’s shares fell less than 1% on Tuesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Larry Robb and the injury to his head.
Boy, 7, left with ‘sickening’ head injury after attack in Angus playpark
2
Ian Fiddes as Lindee Wickers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Tributes paid to ‘talented and beautiful’ Dundee drag queen
3
Courier - Cheryl Peebles - Waid Academy - CR0035004 - Buckhaven - Picture Shows: GV of Levenmouth Academy, to go with article about how school league tables based on Higher pass rates don't tell the whole story, and outlining work going on at schools which traditionally don't do so well in these tables. 21/04/2022 - Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Fife teacher ‘met pupil at hotel to engage in sexual activity’
4
Treetops has a beautiful oak framed living space
Beautiful Angus village home that’s built to near Passivhaus standard
5
Graham Kyle of Dundee.
Concern grows for missing Dundee man
6
The new Burger King in Cupar.
Burger King and Starbucks included in plans for new Perth Broxden site
4
7
Daniel Tarbet appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth plumber loses job over single-metre drink-drive in city centre
8
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
9
Glamis House in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Crisis-hit Glenrothes care service faces closure after latest scathing inspection report
10
Hamish Fraser used just local buses to get from Montrose to Westminster. Image: Hamish Fraser/Twitter
Angus teen uses just local buses to travel 600 miles to Westminster

More from The Courier

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Viking Way, Rosyth. Image: Neil Henderson / DC Thomson
Fire crews tackle blaze at electrical sub station in Rosyth
Steven MacLean knows Callum Davidson will have appreciated Saturday's banner gesture. Image: SNS.
Steven MacLean hails 'excellent' St Johnstone fans for Callum Davidson banner and pledges new…
Police officers and paramedics in North Street, Glenrothes. Image: supplied / DC Thomson
Large police presence called to Glenrothes street after town centre 'incident'
The vehicle struck the rail bridge in Tay Street in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Perth train services operating again after earlier vehicle collision with bridge
Students from Tayside Aviation which has gone into administration. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dundee student pilots hit out after Tayside Aviation administration
Images of two motorcyclists police are now trying to trace. Image: Police Scotland
Police bid to trace two bikers after woman, 59, seriously injured in Kirkcaldy
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
VIDEO: Nicola Sturgeon answers questions on SNP finance crisis
McDonald’s has reported higher-than-expected sales in the first quarter as restaurant traffic grew despite higher prices (Urbanbuzz/Alamy/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Murder accused alleged assault case
Chief Superintendent Phil Davison
Tayside police commander prioritises community engagement for three year Dundee plan
Dundee fans celebrate Lyall Cameron's goal at Cove Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee fans react to 'joke' away allocation for potential title-decider at Queen's Park

Editor's Picks

Most Commented