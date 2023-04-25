1953 Coronation flypast veteran urges pilots to enjoy the occasion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

1953 Coronation flypast veteran urges pilots to enjoy the occasion

By Press Association
93-year-old former RAF Squadron Leader Terrance Devey Smith (Joe Giddens/PA)
93-year-old former RAF Squadron Leader Terrance Devey Smith (Joe Giddens/PA)

A 93-year-old veteran of the flypast at the 1953 Coronation has urged the pilots taking part next month to make sure they enjoy the occasion.

Retired Squadron Leader Terrance Devey Smith was the guest of honour at RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire on Tuesday for a rehearsal of the event planned for London on May 6.

Mr Devey Smith, from Melbourne, Derbyshire, said he was flying a Meteor aircraft 70 years ago and recalled how there were fears the flypast would have to be called off due to the poor weather, but a last-minute decision was made to go ahead as conditions improved.

He said all the pilots in 1953 were all concentrating on not crashing into the huge crowds below and that meant focusing on the next aircraft in the formation.

Mr Devey Smith said: “I was lucky as I was right on the extreme left-hand side of the formation and so I was looking across at Buckingham Palace.

“So, at least I could glance up and see Buckingham Palace as we passed it.”

Asked if he spotted the new Queen on the balcony, he laughed and said: “No, it was just a glance.

Flypast
Mr Devey Smith flew in the Coronation Flypast for Queen Elizabeth II in 1953 (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I’d like to say the Queen was waving. I’m sure she was. But not at me.”

When asked if he had any advice for the 2023 pilots, he said: “Just enjoy it. It is exhilarating. You’re flying for the new King or the new Queen.”

He said: “We’d just got a new Queen and everyone wanted to impress her.”

Mr Devey Smith recalled: “It was exhilarating, but not as exhilarating as when we finally landed and we got our overalls off and someone shouted: ‘The bar’s open,’ and we’d gone.”

He said the Coronation flypast was one of the highlights of his life, alongside his first solo flight, the first time he broke the sound barrier, and holding his first child.

Asked if he wished he was taking part again on May 6, Mr Devey Smith said: “I’m 93 and I’m quite happy to keep my feet on the ground now.

“I’ve had a wonderful experience and a wonderful life.”

Terrance Devey Smith
Mr Devey Smith was guest of honour at RAF College Cranwell, Sleaford, Lincolnshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

He said he will be watching the Coronation at home on TV.

Mr Devey Smith insisted he was not a hero as he was questioned by reporters.

Asked who were the heroes, he said: “Those who are being shot at. I’ve never been shot at – not that I know of.”

The weather delay in June 1953 meant Mr Devey Smith flew over the Palace at 5.15pm at 345mph while the Queen took the salute from the balcony, the RAF said.

He said he followed his father into the RAF in 1948 and served for 30 years.

On June 2 1953, Mr Devey Smith was a 23-year-old Flying Officer, flying Meteor 8s in 56 Squadron.

He said he was asked by his wing commander to fly a magazine photographer in the Coronation flypast and so he switched aircraft from his Meteor 8 to a dual-seater Meteor 7 for the flight.

King Charles III coronation flypast
A C-130J Hercules and A400M Atlas take part in the rehearsal (Joe Giddens/PA)

This was due to his flanking position in the formation where he could ensure photographs were taken of the squadron in formation with Buckingham Palace in the background.

He went on to serve in 31 and 80 Squadrons and became a House Master at RAF College Cranwell in 1961.

Air Vice-Marshal Mark Flewin said it was “humbling” to have Mr Devey Smith at the rehearsal.

He said: “To have him here, to speak to him, to listen to him, was humbling for us and a great link from the Queen to His Majesty the King.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Larry Robb and the injury to his head.
Boy, 7, left with ‘sickening’ head injury after attack in Angus playpark
2
Ian Fiddes as Lindee Wickers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Tributes paid to ‘talented and beautiful’ Dundee drag queen
3
Courier - Cheryl Peebles - Waid Academy - CR0035004 - Buckhaven - Picture Shows: GV of Levenmouth Academy, to go with article about how school league tables based on Higher pass rates don't tell the whole story, and outlining work going on at schools which traditionally don't do so well in these tables. 21/04/2022 - Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Fife teacher ‘met pupil at hotel to engage in sexual activity’
4
Treetops has a beautiful oak framed living space
Beautiful Angus village home that’s built to near Passivhaus standard
5
Graham Kyle of Dundee.
Concern grows for missing Dundee man
6
The new Burger King in Cupar.
Burger King and Starbucks included in plans for new Perth Broxden site
4
7
Daniel Tarbet appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth plumber loses job over single-metre drink-drive in city centre
8
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
9
Glamis House in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Crisis-hit Glenrothes care service faces closure after latest scathing inspection report
10
Hamish Fraser used just local buses to get from Montrose to Westminster. Image: Hamish Fraser/Twitter
Angus teen uses just local buses to travel 600 miles to Westminster

More from The Courier

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Viking Way, Rosyth. Image: Neil Henderson / DC Thomson
Fire crews tackle blaze at electrical sub station in Rosyth
Steven MacLean knows Callum Davidson will have appreciated Saturday's banner gesture. Image: SNS.
Steven MacLean hails 'excellent' St Johnstone fans for Callum Davidson banner and pledges new…
Police officers and paramedics in North Street, Glenrothes. Image: supplied / DC Thomson
Large police presence called to Glenrothes street after town centre 'incident'
The vehicle struck the rail bridge in Tay Street in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Perth train services operating again after earlier vehicle collision with bridge
Students from Tayside Aviation which has gone into administration. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dundee student pilots hit out after Tayside Aviation administration
Images of two motorcyclists police are now trying to trace. Image: Police Scotland
Police bid to trace two bikers after woman, 59, seriously injured in Kirkcaldy
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
VIDEO: Nicola Sturgeon answers questions on SNP finance crisis
93-year-old former RAF Squadron Leader Terrance Devey Smith (Joe Giddens/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Murder accused alleged assault case
Chief Superintendent Phil Davison
Tayside police commander prioritises community engagement for three year Dundee plan
Dundee fans celebrate Lyall Cameron's goal at Cove Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee fans react to 'joke' away allocation for potential title-decider at Queen's Park

Editor's Picks

Most Commented