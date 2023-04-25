Pep Guardiola ‘a little bit nervous’ ahead of City’s big match against Arsenal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pep Guardiola ‘a little bit nervous’ ahead of City’s big match against Arsenal

By Press Association
Pep Guardiola claims he would not be normal if not nervous ahead of facing Arsenal (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted to being a “little bit” nervous ahead of his side’s crucial title showdown against Arsenal.

Guardiola has also warned his players the wounded Gunners will be a tougher opponent in Wednesday’s “big battle” because of their recent stutter in form.

The eagerly-anticipated clash at the Etihad Stadium could determine the destiny of the Premier League title.

Arsenal hold a five-point advantage at the top of the table but City, after six successive wins and with two games in hand, appear to have the momentum on their side.

Another victory would see the initiative shift firmly in their favour but Guardiola is not afraid to admit he has butterflies in his stomach.

The Spaniard said: “I manage well but, it is a good sign, being a little bit nervous.

“Being nervous is part of our lives, being anxious is part of our lives, being scared is part of our lives. We don’t have to be perfect.

“When we educate our kids, they (think they) have to be perfect for Instagram and TikToks, and this kind of thing, they have to be a genius.

“But I would say the uncertainty, things that happen before a game, happen. When I feel that feeling I know it’s normal. The problem would be if I didn’t have that feeling.

Manchester City celebrate scoring a goal
Momentum appears to be with Treble-chasing City in the title race (Nick Potts/PA)

“At the same time, after the game, whatever happens, good or bad or whatever, you say it’s just part of the game and we look to the next one. I like to live this kind of adrenaline.”

Arsenal have seen a healthy advantage at the top of the table eroded after a run of three successive draws.

Most bookmakers now appear to make champions City, who are chasing the treble, the firm favourites but Guardiola is not so sure.

He said: “Always I had the feeling that it would be so difficult to play them at this stage but, after three games dropping points, it will be much, much more difficult now.

“I would have preferred it if they had come here with better results than the three last results when they didn’t win a game.

“Always it would be difficult but with these results it will be much more difficult.”

Arsenal look frustrated after conceding against Southampton
Arsenal’s title hopes have been damaged by three successive draws (John Walton/PA)

Guardiola expects his team to face some tough moments but hopes their experience shines through.

While the situation is a new one for the current crop of Arsenal players, Guardiola’s group are bidding for a fifth league title in six years.

He said: “I don’t like to suffer and the opponents have chances. I try to minimise that as much as possible but, at the same time, you have to accept sometimes it won’t happen because the opponent plays with the ball, you can play badly and can lose the game, and the opponent can do many good things.

“I know how difficult it will be. We will suffer in the bad moments but the players have experience too. The team is ready for a big battle.”

Pep Guardiola claims he would not be normal if not nervous ahead of facing Arsenal (Martin Rickett/PA)
