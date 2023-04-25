Warning over urgent and emergency care as nurses’ strike approaches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Warning over urgent and emergency care as nurses’ strike approaches

By Press Association
Nurses are set to strike again as the bitter dispute over pay escalates (PA)
Health leaders have sounded the alarm over the safety of urgent and emergency care patients ahead of the planned nurses’ strike at the weekend.

NHS Confederation said that if there are no exemptions to the walk out – such as nurses still providing A&E cover – then health leaders fear they will not be able to guarantee safe care for patients.

The strike – which is subject to a legal challenge – is set to start at 8pm on April 30 and last for 48 hours.

It marks a significant escalation in the bitter dispute over pay.

In previous walkouts, nurses have agreed to derogations – or exemptions – so that some critical services are still staffed.

But the latest round of strikes will see nurses in England take to picket lines with no derogations after a resounding vote against the revised pay offer made by the Government.

NHS Confederation has urged the union to reinstate national exemptions, particularly in critical and emergency care.

It said that bank holidays are already a busy time for urgent and emergency services and so the absence of nurses to fill shifts could put patients at risk.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said: “While NHS leaders understand why the RCN is intensifying its stance on industrial action, they fear the absence of any exemptions to its planned strikes will put patient care in a precarious position.

“This is particularly the case for patients who will need emergency and intensive care.

“NHS leaders are worried that this action could lead to hospital wards becoming overwhelmed during the strike days and could even put some people off from seeking the care they need.

“We are calling on the RCN to reinstate these vital derogations without delay.”

An RCN spokesperson said: “Nursing staff don’t want to go on strike, but the NHS and Government have had two weeks to plan for this weekend’s strike.

“Employers are responsible for maintaining safe staffing levels and we’d expect them to cancel non-urgent clinical work and elective procedures due to take place over the strike period.

“We know this is a difficult task and there are exceptional circumstances where we would call a strike off in any hospital.

“But we must remember employers already make difficult staffing arrangements work on most days.

“Nurses are constantly having to ‘make do’ with too little staff or not enough beds for people, this level of pressure can’t go on any longer.

“Nurses have been left with no option because this government won’t listen – you cannot say they are too valuable to strike but not valuable enough to pay fairly.

“NHS leaders should be concerned by the health secretary spending time and money dragging nurses through the courts, instead of negotiating with us and finding a resolution to this dispute.”

Earlier this week, the Government announced intentions to challenge the legality of the strike at the High Court.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said he was “regretfully” applying to the High Court to declare the walkout planned for May 2 unlawful.

Mr Barclay said NHS employers had contacted him asking him to check the legality of the action because the strike mandate runs out on May 1.

