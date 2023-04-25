‘45% of people with concussion show brain injury symptoms six months later’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

‘45% of people with concussion show brain injury symptoms six months later’

By Press Association
Nearly half of people with concussion show brain injury symptoms six months later (Ben Birchall/PA)
Nearly half of people with concussion show brain injury symptoms six months later (Ben Birchall/PA)

Almost half of people with concussion still show symptoms of brain injury six months later, new research suggests.

According to a new study, even mild concussion can cause long-lasting effects to the brain.

Using data from a Europe-wide study, University of Cambridge scientists found that for 45% of people who receive a knock to the head, there are changes in how regions of the brain communicate with each other.

This could potentially cause long-term symptoms such as fatigue and cognitive impairment, the researchers suggest.

The scientists say their findings offer hope that one day researchers may be able to predict how a patient will do, and allow doctors to offer a treatment targeting their particular symptoms.

A concussion – mild traumatic brain injury – could be caused by a blow or jolt to the head from a fall, sports injury or from a cycling accident or car crash, for example.

But researchers suggest that despite being labelled mild, it is commonly linked with persistent symptoms and incomplete recovery.

Examples of these symptoms could be depression, cognitive impairment, headaches and fatigue.

With emerging evidence that only half of people will achieve full recovery after six months, this suggests a large proportion may not receive adequate post-injury care, the researchers say.

However, predicting who will have a fast recovery and who will take longer to recover is challenging.

Patients with a suspected concussion will typically receive a brain scan to look for structural problems, such as inflammation or bruising, but even if these scans show no obvious damage, symptoms may still persist.

Dr Emmanuel Stamatakis from the department of clinical neurosciences and division of anaesthesia at the University of Cambridge, said: “Worldwide, we’re seeing an increase in the number of cases of mild traumatic brain injury, particularly from falls in our ageing population and rising numbers of road traffic collisions in low and middle-income countries.

“At present, we have no clear way of working out which of these patients will have a speedy recovery and which will take longer, and the combination of over-optimistic and imprecise prognoses means that some patients risk not receiving adequate care for their symptoms.”

He added: “We know that there are already drugs that target these brain chemicals so our findings offer hope that in future, not only might we be able to predict a patient’s prognosis, but we may also be able to offer a treatment targeting their particular symptoms.”

The researchers studied fMRI brain scans – functional MRI scans, which look at how different areas of the brain coordinate with each other – from 108 patients with mild traumatic brain injury.

They compared these with scans from 76 healthy volunteers.

The patients and volunteers had been recruited to CENTER-TBI, a large European research project which aims to improve the care for patients with traumatic brain injury.

The study, published in the journal Brain, found that just under half (45%) were still showing symptoms from their brain injury, with the most common being fatigue, poor concentration and headaches.

According to the findings, these patients had abnormalities in a region of the brain known as the thalamus, which integrates all sensory information and relays this information around the brain.

Concussion was associated with the thalamus trying to communicate more as a result of the injury – and the greater this connectivity, the poorer the prognosis for the patient, the study found.

Rebecca Woodrow, a PhD student in the department of clinical neuroscience at Hughes Hall, Cambridge, said: “Despite there being no obvious structural damage to the brain in routine scans, we saw clear evidence that the thalamus – the brain’s relay system – was hyperconnected.

“We might interpret this as the thalamus trying to over-compensate for any anticipated damage, and this appears to be at the root of some of the long-lasting symptoms that patients experience.”

By studying additional data from positron emission tomography (PET) scans, the researchers found that patients experiencing cognitive problems such as memory difficulties showed increased connectivity between the thalamus and areas of the brain rich in the chemical noradrenaline.

Meanwhile, patients experiencing emotional symptoms, such as depression or irritability, showed greater connectivity with areas of the brain rich in serotonin, often referred to as the happy hormone.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Larry Robb and the injury to his head.
Boy, 7, left with ‘sickening’ head injury after attack in Angus playpark
2
Ian Fiddes as Lindee Wickers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Tributes paid to ‘talented and beautiful’ Dundee drag queen
3
Courier - Cheryl Peebles - Waid Academy - CR0035004 - Buckhaven - Picture Shows: GV of Levenmouth Academy, to go with article about how school league tables based on Higher pass rates don't tell the whole story, and outlining work going on at schools which traditionally don't do so well in these tables. 21/04/2022 - Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Fife teacher ‘met pupil at hotel to engage in sexual activity’
4
Treetops has a beautiful oak framed living space
Beautiful Angus village home that’s built to near Passivhaus standard
5
Graham Kyle of Dundee.
Concern grows for missing Dundee man
6
The new Burger King in Cupar.
Burger King and Starbucks included in plans for new Perth Broxden site
4
7
Daniel Tarbet appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth plumber loses job over single-metre drink-drive in city centre
8
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
9
Glamis House in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Crisis-hit Glenrothes care service faces closure after latest scathing inspection report
10
Hamish Fraser used just local buses to get from Montrose to Westminster. Image: Hamish Fraser/Twitter
Angus teen uses just local buses to travel 600 miles to Westminster

More from The Courier

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Viking Way, Rosyth. Image: Neil Henderson / DC Thomson
Fire crews tackle blaze at electrical sub station in Rosyth
Steven MacLean knows Callum Davidson will have appreciated Saturday's banner gesture. Image: SNS.
Steven MacLean hails 'excellent' St Johnstone fans for Callum Davidson banner and pledges new…
Police officers and paramedics in North Street, Glenrothes. Image: supplied / DC Thomson
Large police presence called to Glenrothes street after town centre 'incident'
The vehicle struck the rail bridge in Tay Street in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Perth train services operating again after earlier vehicle collision with bridge
Students from Tayside Aviation which has gone into administration. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dundee student pilots hit out after Tayside Aviation administration
Images of two motorcyclists police are now trying to trace. Image: Police Scotland
Police bid to trace two bikers after woman, 59, seriously injured in Kirkcaldy
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
VIDEO: Nicola Sturgeon answers questions on SNP finance crisis
Nearly half of people with concussion show brain injury symptoms six months later (Ben Birchall/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Murder accused alleged assault case
Chief Superintendent Phil Davison
Tayside police commander prioritises community engagement for three year Dundee plan
Dundee fans celebrate Lyall Cameron's goal at Cove Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee fans react to 'joke' away allocation for potential title-decider at Queen's Park

Editor's Picks

Most Commented