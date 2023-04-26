Charles made history when he watched the Queen’s coronation aged four

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Charles made history when he watched the Queen’s coronation aged four

By Press Association
The Royal Family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace after the coronation at Westminster Abbey in 1953 (PA)
The Royal Family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace after the coronation at Westminster Abbey in 1953 (PA)

Prince Charles became the first child in British history to witness their mother’s coronation as sovereign when he attended Queen Elizabeth II’s 1953 ceremony at the age of just four.

The heir to the throne watched the proceedings seated between his widowed grandmother, the Queen Mother, and his aunt, Princess Margaret, looking down on the spectacle from the royal box.

Royalty – Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II – London
A bored-looking Prince Charles at his mother’s coronation (PA)

He frequently tugged at the Queen Mother’s glove with excitement but was also pictured looking bored at times, resting his head on his hand during the three-hour deeply religious proceedings.

At one point, the prince disappeared from view, with the Queen Mother and Margaret turning round to attend to him.

Royalty – Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II – London
Prince Charles (top left) in the royal box at Westminster Abbey as the Archbishop of Canterbury places St Edward’s Crown on the Queen (PA)
Royalty – Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II – London
The prince, who was between the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret, disappeared for a moment during the ceremony (PA)

Charles, now King, would later tell his biographer Jonathan Dimbleby he had vague recollections of glorious music and coronets being doffed in unison, but his overriding memory of the coronation was how the Palace barber cut his hair too short and plastered it down with the “most appalling gunge”.

He remember pulling at the Queen Mother’s sleeve but could not recall what had piqued his curiosity.

There had been much speculation about whether the prince would be at the service and, in the end, the Queen decided he should but only as a spectator because of his age.

Royalty – Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II – London
Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Charles, Princess Anne and family and guests pose at Buckingham Palace after the coronation (PA)

In 1937, both Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret attended the coronation of their father George VI and Queen Elizabeth, but never before had a royal youngster watched their mother be crowned a Queen Regnant – a Queen who reigns in her own right.

Charles’s sister Princess Anne, who was only two, stayed at home because she was considered too young but she later joined the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

The day before the coronation, Charles was spotted using binoculars at a window in the Palace as he watched the historic preparations unfold.

A young Prince Charles ahead of the coronation
Charles watching the scenes outside Buckingham Palace on June 1 1953(PA)

The now monarch – in a tribute paid to his mother on her 80th birthday – recalled how on the eve of the big event the Queen had practised wearing her heavy crown as she said goodnight to him and his sister during their bathtime.

He also told how the crowds camped out on The Mall kept him awake calling for their sovereign.

“I have vivid memories of the coronation; of my mother coming to say goodnight to my sister and me while wearing the crown so that she could get used to its weight on her head before the coronation ceremony; of thousands of people gathered in The Mall outside Buckingham Palace chanting ‘We want the Queen’ and keeping me awake at night,” he said.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Queen after being crowned in Westminster Abbey on June 2 1953 (PA)

During the service, the television cameras turned to the little future king soon after St Edward’s Crown was placed on the Queen’s head.

Commentator Richard Dimbleby remarked: “The Duke of Cornwall sees his mother crowned.”

Charles was standing close to and speaking to his grandmother, resting his arms on the edge of the royal box as he turned his head, taking in the proceedings.

He had automatically become the Duke of Cornwall on the Queen’s accession but was not yet the Prince of Wales.

Royalty – Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II – London
Charles points to the planes during the coronation flypast (PA)

The prince afterwards went to the front of the Palace with his parents and Anne, the Queen Mother and the coronation maids and pages, to greet the crowds and watch a flypast.

He pointed at the aircraft as the planes roared through the skies.

Charles’s appearance on the balcony that day – as the well-wishers cheered in celebration of the newly crowned Queen – had a lasting impact on him with the realisation of his unique position.

“This exposure to the force of public emotion formed an elemental part of the process by which he came to appreciate how very different he was from other children,” Dimbleby wrote.

Seventy years later, that once young prince is preparing for his own coronation after acceding to the throne and beginning his reign as King Charles III.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Larry Robb and the injury to his head.
Boy, 7, left with ‘sickening’ head injury after attack in Angus playpark
2
Ian Fiddes as Lindee Wickers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Tributes paid to ‘talented and beautiful’ Dundee drag queen
3
Courier - Cheryl Peebles - Waid Academy - CR0035004 - Buckhaven - Picture Shows: GV of Levenmouth Academy, to go with article about how school league tables based on Higher pass rates don't tell the whole story, and outlining work going on at schools which traditionally don't do so well in these tables. 21/04/2022 - Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Fife teacher ‘met pupil at hotel to engage in sexual activity’
4
Treetops has a beautiful oak framed living space
Beautiful Angus village home that’s built to near Passivhaus standard
5
Graham Kyle of Dundee.
Concern grows for missing Dundee man
6
The new Burger King in Cupar.
Burger King and Starbucks included in plans for new Perth Broxden site
4
7
Daniel Tarbet appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth plumber loses job over single-metre drink-drive in city centre
8
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
9
Glamis House in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Crisis-hit Glenrothes care service faces closure after latest scathing inspection report
10
Hamish Fraser used just local buses to get from Montrose to Westminster. Image: Hamish Fraser/Twitter
Angus teen uses just local buses to travel 600 miles to Westminster

More from The Courier

Fife mum Linda Simpson has found sea swimming relieves her MS symptoms. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
'I don't have MS in the water': Fife mum Linda reveals how swimming in…
The fire started by the teenager ripped through Lundin Links Hotel, destroying the building.
Boy, 16, in court to admit torching Fife hotel, forcing local evacuations
Two of the e-bikes at Dundee's waterfront in 2020.
What went wrong with Dundee’s e-bikes and who foots the bill?
The pair targeted takeaways, Turkish barbers and a florist in Tayside. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee addicts raided chip shops, florist and barbers during Christmas run-in
The Royal Family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace after the coronation at Westminster Abbey in 1953 (PA)
QUIZ: Could you pass an exam? Test yourself with 10 questions posed in National…
Karen, Eoin and Colin Smith enjoy a pint outside at the Bank Bar. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Friends reunited - where did you go for your first drinks as Covid restrictions…
Angus councillors want tougher rules on use of public money after independence campaign row
Gordon Morris has never forgotten his role in the smash-hit The Terror. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
The joy of The Terror - Gordon Morris shares photos and memories as Ridley…
Dundee council leader John Alexander. Image: Alan Richardson.
Dundee's SNP council administration branded 'toothless and incompetent' over smoke alarms scandal
Councillors Jane Ann Liston and Al Clark are happy cyclists can access St Andrews recycling centre.
Pedestrians told to get on their bikes at St Andrews recycling centre

Editor's Picks

Most Commented