Singapore executes man for co-ordinating cannabis delivery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Singapore executes man for co-ordinating cannabis delivery

By Press Association
Campaigners condemned Tangaraju’s execution as ‘reprehensible’ (Anti-Death Penalty Asia Network via AP)
Campaigners condemned Tangaraju’s execution as ‘reprehensible’ (Anti-Death Penalty Asia Network via AP)

Singapore has executed a man accused of co-ordinating a cannabis delivery, despite pleas for clemency from his family and protests from activists that he was convicted on weak evidence.

Tangaraju Suppiah, 46, was sentenced to death in 2018 for abetting the trafficking of one kilogram of cannabis. Under Singapore laws, trafficking more than 500 grams of cannabis may result in the death penalty.

Tangaraju was hanged on Wednesday morning and his family was given the death certificate, according to a tweet from activist Kirsten Han of the Transformative Justice Collective, which advocates for abolishing the death penalty in Singapore.

Although Tangaraju was not caught with the cannabis, prosecutors said phone numbers traced him as the person responsible for co-ordinating the delivery of the drugs. Tangaraju had maintained that he was not the one communicating with the others connected to the case.

At a United Nations Human Rights briefing on Tuesday, spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani called on the Singapore government to adopt a “formal moratorium” on executions for drug-related offences.

“Imposing the death penalty for drug offences is incompatible with international norms and standards,” said Ms Shamdasani, who added that increasing evidence showed the death penalty was ineffective as a deterrent.

Singapore authorities said there was a deterrent effect, citing studies that traffickers carried amounts below the threshold that would result in a death penalty.

The island-state’s imposition of the death penalty for drugs is in contrast with its neighbours. In Thailand, cannabis has essentially been legalised, and Malaysia has ended the mandatory death penalty for serious crimes.

Singapore executed 11 people last year for drug offences. One case that spurred international concern involved a Malaysian man whose lawyers said he was mentally disabled.

The Anti-Death Penalty Asia Network condemned Tangaraju’s execution as “reprehensible”.

“The continued use of the death penalty by the Singaporean government is an act of flagrant disregard for international human rights norms and casts aspersion on the legitimacy of Singapore’s criminal justice system,” the statement said.

Relatives and activists had sent letters to Singapore’s president Halimah Yacob to plead for clemency.

In a video posted by the Transformative Justice Collective, Tangaraju’s niece and nephew appealed to the public to raise concerns to the government over Tangaraju’s impending execution.

An application filed by Tangaraju on Monday for a stay of execution was dismissed without a hearing on Tuesday.

“Singapore claims it affords people on death row ‘due process’ but, in reality, fair trial violations in capital punishment cases are the norm: Defendants are being left without legal representation when faced with imminent execution, as lawyers who take such cases are intimidated and harassed,” Maya Foa, director of non-profit human rights organisation Reprieve, said.

Singapore Prison Service visitor entrance
Tangaraju Suppiah was hanged on Wednesday morning (Lionel Ng/AP)

Critics say Singapore’s death penalty has mostly impacted low-level mules and done little to stop drug traffickers and organised syndicates.

But Singapore’s government says that all those executed have been accorded full due process under the law and that the death penalty is necessary to protect its citizens.

British billionaire Richard Branson, who is outspoken against the death penalty, had also called for a halt to the execution in a blog post, saying that “Singapore may be about to kill an innocent man”.

Singapore authorities criticised Mr Branson’s allegations, stating that he had shown disrespect for the Singaporean judicial system as evidence had shown that Tangaraju was guilty.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
2
Larry Robb and the injury to his head.
Boy, 7, left with ‘sickening’ head injury after attack in Angus playpark
3
Mark Ross (left) and Kenny Muir were investigated over the scandal
Dundee’s SNP council administration branded ‘toothless and incompetent’ over smoke alarms scandal
4
4
The fire started by the teenager ripped through Lundin Links Hotel, destroying the building.
Boy, 16, in court to admit torching Fife hotel, forcing evacuations
5
Goodwin knows the job is far from done. Image: Shutterstock
Jim Goodwin reveals message he is drumming home to Dundee United players as Tannadice…
6
The images were found on the man's iPhone. Image: Shutterstock.
Arbroath father extorted nude pictures from his teenage daughter
7
Ian Fiddes as Lindee Wickers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Tributes paid to ‘talented and beautiful’ Dundee drag queen
8
Dundee fans celebrate Lyall Cameron's goal at Cove Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee fans react to ‘joke’ away allocation for potential title-decider at Queen’s Park
9
Two of the e-bikes at Dundee's waterfront in 2020.
What went wrong with Dundee’s e-bikes and who foots the bill?
2
10
Daniel Tarbet appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth plumber loses job over single-metre drink-drive in city centre

More from The Courier

John Grover from Rosyth was killed in the crash in December 2021. Image: Police Scotland.
Van driver jailed after killing care home chef from Fife as he changed tyre…
Crows of jubilant Brechin City players and supporters.
JAMIE GILLIES: Brechin City Highland League triumph is about much more than football
John Dixon was born in Perth and spent most of his working life as a saturation diver.
John Dixon: Perth-born diver and Dundee classic car enthusiast dies
The Kia Sportage.
Road Test: Kia Sportage a well kitted out family SUV with superb warranty
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan at Dens Park.
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan rules out return to management
The incident took place in a park in Ferryden.
Boy, 12, reported to authorities over 'attack' on Angus 7-year-old
Mulgrew has been resurgent in recent games. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Mulgrew on recovery from Ross County rock-bottom as Dundee United star tips…
Steve Herkes, managing director of Gilson Gray Financial Management, RS Robertsons managing director Gordon Laing and head of Gilson Gray's Dundee office, Lindsay Darroch. Image: Gilson Gray.
Dundee legal firm adds 12 staff after acquiring Fife rival
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of Dave McArthur.
Former Montrose football star jailed for causing Fife dad's death
Craig Levein. Image: SNS
Ex-Dundee United boss Craig Levein claims football agent threatened to shoot him

Editor's Picks

Most Commented