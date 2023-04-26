American and Filipino forces show firepower in drills amid China tensions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

American and Filipino forces show firepower in drills amid China tensions

By Press Association
A US M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System fires a missile during the joint military exercise in northern Philippines (Aaron Favila/AP)
A US M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System fires a missile during the joint military exercise in northern Philippines (Aaron Favila/AP)

American and Filipino forces hit a ship with a barrage of high-precision rockets, airstrikes and artillery fire in their largest war drills in Philippine waters facing the disputed South China Sea that is likely to antagonise China.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr watched the American show of firepower from an observation tower in the coastal town of San Antonio in northwestern Zambales province — the latest indication of his strong backing of the Philippines’ treaty alliance with the US.

Mr Marcos has ordered his military to shift its focus to external defence from decades-long anti-insurgency battles as China’s increasingly aggressive actions in the South China Sea become a top concern.

Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos Jr walks beside a US M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during the joint military exercise
Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos Jr approved a wider US military presence in the country in February (Aaron Favila/AP)

The shift in the Philippine defence focus falls in sync with the Biden administration’s aim of reinforcing an arc of alliances in the Indo-Pacific region to better counter China.

China has angered the Philippines by repeatedly harassing its navy and coastguard patrols and chasing away fishermen in the waters close to Philippine shores but which Beijing claims as its own.

The Philippines has filed more than 200 diplomatic protests against China since last year, including at least 77 since Mr Marcos took office in June.

Sitting beside US ambassador MaryKay Carlson and his top defence and security advisers, Mr Marcos used a pair of binoculars, as rockets streaked into the sky from the US High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, a multiple rocket and missile launcher mounted on a truck that has become a crucial weapon for Ukrainian troops battling Russian invasion forces.

“This training increased the exercise’s realism and complexity, a key priority shared between the armed forces of the Philippines and the US military,” Lieutenant General William Jurney, commander of US Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, said.

“Together we are strengthening our capabilities in full-spectrum military operations across all domains,” Lt Gen Jurney, the US director for the annual joint exercises called Balikatan, Tagalog for “shoulder-to-shoulder”, said.

About 12,200 US military personnel, 5,400 Filipino forces and 111 Australian counterparts were taking part in the exercises, the largest since Balikatan started three decades ago.

The drills have showcased US warships, fighter jets as well as Patriot missiles, HIMARS and anti-tank Javelins, according to US and Philippine military officials.

Philippine troops launch an Autonomous Truck Mounted howitzer System during the exercise
Philippine troops used Autonomous Truck Mounted Howitzer Systems during the exercise (Aaron Favila/AP)

Philippine military officials said the manoeuvres would bolster the country’s coastal defence and disaster-response capabilities and were not aimed at any country.

China has opposed military drills involving US forces in the region in the past as well as increasing US military deployments, which it warned would rachet up tensions and hamper regional stability and peace.

Washington and Beijing have been on a collision course over China’s increasingly assertive actions to defend its vast territorial claims in the South China Sea and Beijing’s goal of annexing Taiwan, by force if necessary.

In February, Mr Marcos approved a wider US military presence in the Philippines by allowing rotating batches of American forces to stay in four more Philippine military camps.

This was a sharp turnaround from his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte, who feared that a larger American military footprint could antagonise Beijing.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
2
Larry Robb and the injury to his head.
Boy, 7, left with ‘sickening’ head injury after attack in Angus playpark
3
Mark Ross (left) and Kenny Muir were investigated over the scandal
Dundee’s SNP council administration branded ‘toothless and incompetent’ over smoke alarms scandal
4
4
The fire started by the teenager ripped through Lundin Links Hotel, destroying the building.
Boy, 16, in court to admit torching Fife hotel, forcing evacuations
5
Goodwin knows the job is far from done. Image: Shutterstock
Jim Goodwin reveals message he is drumming home to Dundee United players as Tannadice…
6
The images were found on the man's iPhone. Image: Shutterstock.
Arbroath father extorted nude pictures from his teenage daughter
7
Ian Fiddes as Lindee Wickers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Tributes paid to ‘talented and beautiful’ Dundee drag queen
8
Dundee fans celebrate Lyall Cameron's goal at Cove Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee fans react to ‘joke’ away allocation for potential title-decider at Queen’s Park
9
Two of the e-bikes at Dundee's waterfront in 2020.
What went wrong with Dundee’s e-bikes and who foots the bill?
2
10
Daniel Tarbet appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth plumber loses job over single-metre drink-drive in city centre

More from The Courier

John Grover from Rosyth was killed in the crash in December 2021. Image: Police Scotland.
Van driver jailed after killing care home chef from Fife as he changed tyre…
Crows of jubilant Brechin City players and supporters.
JAMIE GILLIES: Brechin City Highland League triumph is about much more than football
John Dixon was born in Perth and spent most of his working life as a saturation diver.
John Dixon: Perth-born diver and Dundee classic car enthusiast dies
The Kia Sportage.
Road Test: Kia Sportage a well kitted out family SUV with superb warranty
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan at Dens Park.
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan rules out return to management
The incident took place in a park in Ferryden.
Boy, 12, reported to authorities over 'attack' on Angus 7-year-old
Mulgrew has been resurgent in recent games. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Mulgrew on recovery from Ross County rock-bottom as Dundee United star tips…
Steve Herkes, managing director of Gilson Gray Financial Management, RS Robertsons managing director Gordon Laing and head of Gilson Gray's Dundee office, Lindsay Darroch. Image: Gilson Gray.
Dundee legal firm adds 12 staff after acquiring Fife rival
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of Dave McArthur.
Former Montrose football star jailed for causing Fife dad's death
Craig Levein. Image: SNS
Ex-Dundee United boss Craig Levein claims football agent threatened to shoot him

Editor's Picks

Most Commented