Government meets 20,000 police recruitment target but Met falls behind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Government meets 20,000 police recruitment target but Met falls behind

By Press Association
More than 20,000 new police officers have been hired in England and Wales – meeting a Conservative manifesto pledge (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
More than 20,000 new police officers have been hired in England and Wales – meeting a Conservative manifesto pledge (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

More than 20,000 new police officers have been hired in England and Wales – meeting a Conservative manifesto pledge – but Britain’s biggest police force missed its individual target.

According to provisional Home Office figures, a total of 20,951 extra recruits joined police forces in the past three years, in the wake of a Conservative election manifesto commitment to have 20,000 additional officers in post by March 2023.

Out of 43 forces, the Metropolitan Police was the only one to miss its individual target, falling short by about 1,000. It was tasked with hiring 4,557 new officers but had provisionally recruited only 3,468 in the period.

Seven police forces reported provisional figures that are at least 20% over their recruitment target.

Opponents previously claimed the Government was lagging behind its promise to replace thousands of jobs cut during austerity measures.

The figures suggest the target was reached only after recruitment was ramped up in the weeks just before the deadline.

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley told MPs of his disappointment at missing the target, indicating the force’s current poor reputation was hampering recruitment.

Speaking to the Commons Home Affairs Committee on Wednesday, he said: “We are 1,000 officers light of our target. I wish we’d hit it, but we haven’t.”

When asked why, he said there was a “range of factors”, adding: “Obviously we are striving to maintain the quality, that’s really important …

“The reputation of the organisation at the moment doesn’t help recruiting, but also the employment market and the pay situation is really challenging.”

Last year, Sir Mark said he was reviewing the force’s recruitment targets after questioning whether it is “wise” to hire thousands of new officers at speed.

It came after inspectors at police watchdog His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) said problems at Scotland Yard had been exacerbated by the number of young and inexperienced recruits in the force as a result of the recruitment drive.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hailed the figures, saying the Government had “delivered” on its promise while Home Secretary Suella Braverman described it as a “historic moment for our country.”

During a speech in Westminster, she said: “(We) should be immensely proud of what we’ve achieved in the last few years.

“Many said we couldn’t do it but this is a police success, a Home Office success and a Conservative government success.”

But Labour’s shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper accused the Conservatives of “taking the country for fools” and having “no grip on law and order”, adding: “They cut 20,000 police officers from our streets.

“Now they expect the public to be grateful for a police replacement programme that still leaves 6,000 fewer police out on the beat and 9,000 fewer officers in real terms compared to the last Labour government as the population has grown.”

The total number of new officers provisionally stood at 18,544 at the end of February, nearly 1,500 short of the target.

The sharp jump in headcount in the weeks leading up to the March 31 deadline represented the “largest month-on-month increase” since the recruitment programme began, the Home Office said.

“The majority of the increase over the latest quarter was seen in the month of March,” it added.

North Yorkshire had recruited 251 new officers as of March 2023 against a target of 194 (29% over) while Thames Valley recruited 784 new officers against a target of 609 (also 29% over).

Devon & Cornwall had a target of 469 and have recruited 600 (28% over); Northamptonshire’s target was 190 and they recruited 237 (25% over); Derbyshire had a target of 283 and recruited 351 (24% over); Avon & Somerset’s target was 456 and they recruited 558 (22% over); and Norfolk had a target of 224 and recruited 269 (20% over).

Sir Mark Rowley
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley (James Manning/PA)

Concerns have been raised about the quality of vetting procedures and the risk of rogue officers infiltrating the ranks amid the recruitment campaign.

Former chief inspector of constabulary, Sir Thomas Winsor, previously warned the “sheer magnitude and speed” of the programme “inevitably carries risks”, adding that there is a “heightened danger that people unsuited to policing may get through and be recruited”.

The Home Office has insisted all recruits are subject to a “rigorous” vetting process and must meet national standards in order to be hired.

The department expected to spend £3.6 billion on the recruitment campaign by March, with a total cost of £18.5 billion over the next 10 years, according to Whitehall’s spending watchdog.

In June, the National Audit Office (NAO) warned the surge in additional officers joining police forces would “exacerbate pressure” on a criminal justice system which is “already under strain” in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

It also said hiring police community support officers (PCSOs), special constables or police staff to fill the roles could lead to vacancies elsewhere in the service.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
2
Larry Robb and the injury to his head.
Boy, 7, left with ‘sickening’ head injury after attack in Angus playpark
3
Mark Ross (left) and Kenny Muir were investigated over the scandal
Dundee’s SNP council administration branded ‘toothless and incompetent’ over smoke alarms scandal
4
4
The fire started by the teenager ripped through Lundin Links Hotel, destroying the building.
Boy, 16, in court to admit torching Fife hotel, forcing evacuations
5
Goodwin knows the job is far from done. Image: Shutterstock
Jim Goodwin reveals message he is drumming home to Dundee United players as Tannadice…
6
The images were found on the man's iPhone. Image: Shutterstock.
Arbroath father extorted nude pictures from his teenage daughter
7
Ian Fiddes as Lindee Wickers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Tributes paid to ‘talented and beautiful’ Dundee drag queen
8
Dundee fans celebrate Lyall Cameron's goal at Cove Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee fans react to ‘joke’ away allocation for potential title-decider at Queen’s Park
9
Two of the e-bikes at Dundee's waterfront in 2020.
What went wrong with Dundee’s e-bikes and who foots the bill?
2
10
Daniel Tarbet appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth plumber loses job over single-metre drink-drive in city centre

More from The Courier

John Grover from Rosyth was killed in the crash in December 2021. Image: Police Scotland.
Van driver jailed after killing care home chef from Fife as he changed tyre…
Crows of jubilant Brechin City players and supporters.
JAMIE GILLIES: Brechin City Highland League triumph is about much more than football
John Dixon was born in Perth and spent most of his working life as a saturation diver.
John Dixon: Perth-born diver and Dundee classic car enthusiast dies
The Kia Sportage.
Road Test: Kia Sportage a well kitted out family SUV with superb warranty
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan at Dens Park.
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan rules out return to management
The incident took place in a park in Ferryden.
Boy, 12, reported to authorities over 'attack' on Angus 7-year-old
Mulgrew has been resurgent in recent games. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Mulgrew on recovery from Ross County rock-bottom as Dundee United star tips…
Steve Herkes, managing director of Gilson Gray Financial Management, RS Robertsons managing director Gordon Laing and head of Gilson Gray's Dundee office, Lindsay Darroch. Image: Gilson Gray.
Dundee legal firm adds 12 staff after acquiring Fife rival
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of Dave McArthur.
Former Montrose football star jailed for causing Fife dad's death
Craig Levein. Image: SNS
Ex-Dundee United boss Craig Levein claims football agent threatened to shoot him

Editor's Picks

Most Commented