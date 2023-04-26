Robert MacIntyre trying to control his emotions as he eyes US PGA Championship

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre will attempt to eradicate the “wobbles” from his new approach to staying calm on the course as he bids to secure a place in the US PGA Championship.

The top 100 players in the world rankings, who are not already exempt, are traditionally invited to compete in the year’s second major, with MacIntyre 90th in the standings.

The left-hander has two chances to seal his place at Oak Hill ahead of the May 8 ranking deadline, with this week’s Korea Championship followed by his title defence in the Italian Open at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, venue for this year’s Ryder Cup.

And the 26-year-old arrived at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon in good form following a final round of 64 in Japan at the weekend.

“It was really good,” MacIntyre said. “The golf course played tough on Sunday, it was firm and the wind blew.

“It was a good golf course. You knew if you scored well, if you were a couple under par, you would move up. Just happy to finish it off well.

“I’m trying not to get too emotional (on the course), whatever happens just hit it, deal with it, hit it again. That’s what I’m trying to do and last week it worked.

“I think I only had three holes where it wobbled a little bit. That was in the second round, I had two double bogeys within three holes, but we dealt with it and got on with it.

“Everyone gets annoyed and a bit stressed, it’s just recognising it is there and doing something to sort it.”

World number 63 Adrian Meronk is the highest-ranked player in the field as he returns to action after becoming the first Polish player to compete in the Masters.

Meronk, who missed the cut at Augusta National by two shots following rounds of 73 and 76, said: “The Masters was an unbelievable experience.

“When I arrived on Sunday I was like, ‘Wow’. It’s such a cool place, a special place. I enjoyed the week, wish it was a bit longer for me, but I’ll get it next time. A special week and probably one of the highlights of my career.

“Playing with the best in the world gives you confidence and belief in yourself that you can do it. Hopefully that will help me to get better, improve my world ranking.”