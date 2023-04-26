UK and US galleries buy masterpiece Portrait Of Mai for £50m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK and US galleries buy masterpiece Portrait Of Mai for £50m

By Press Association
Sir Joshua Reynolds’ Portrait Of Mai caused a sensation when it was first exhibited in 1776 (PA)
Sir Joshua Reynolds’ Portrait Of Mai caused a sensation when it was first exhibited in 1776 (PA)

One of the earliest portraits of a black person by a British artist will remain on public display after London’s National Portrait Gallery and the J Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles struck a £50 million deal to buy it.

The two institutions announced on Wednesday that they had each pitched in £25 million to acquire Joshua Reynolds’ depiction of an 18th century Polynesian man titled Portrait Of Mai.

The seven-foot high painting is considered a masterpiece by the renowned portrait artist and is the first known grand depiction of a non-white subject in British art.

“It’s undisputed how important this is in terms of British art history,” National Portrait Gallery director Nicholas Cullinan said.

He added that it would have been a “tragedy” if the painting had disappeared into private hands.

Under the deal, Getty and the London gallery will share the painting. It will go on display at the National Portrait Gallery when it reopens in June after a three-year refurbishment and will tour the UK before moving to Los Angeles in 2026.

The first known Polynesian visitor to Britain, Mai came from the island of Raiatea near Tahiti and travelled to England with explorer Captain James Cook in 1774.

He was a figure of fascination and became a celebrity — granted an audience with King George III, invited to Parliament and a guest at literary soirees hosted by novelist Fanny Burney and writer Samuel Johnson.

He returned to his homeland in 1777 and died there two years later.

Reynolds was one of Britain’s leading society artists, and his painting of Mai, which shows him as a dignified figure in flowing robes, caused a sensation when it was first exhibited in 1776. Reynolds never sold it, and it remained in his studio when he died in 1792.

Getty museum director Timothy Potts said the painting — formerly known as Portrait Of Omai, the name by which the prince was known in Britain — “is not only one of the greatest masterpieces of British art, but also the most tangible and visually compelling manifestation of Europe’s first encounters with the peoples of the Pacific islands”.

Visitors walk in the gardens at the J Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles
The J Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles contributed £25 million to acquire the painting (Ric Francis/AP)

After Reynolds’ death, the painting was bought by the artist’s friend the Earl of Carlisle and remained at his stately home, Castle Howard, until it was sold to a private collector in 2001 for 16.5 million US dollars (£13 million), one of the highest prices ever paid for a British painting at the time.

The UK government blocked its export, and British institutions have been battling for two decades to raise the money to keep the portrait in the country.

Mr Cullinan acknowledged that saving the painting had cost “a huge amount of money” at a time when Britons were feeling the pinch from a cost-of-living crisis, but he said it was worth it.

