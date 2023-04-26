Ringleaders of small boats people smuggling gang jailed – National Crime Agency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ringleaders of small boats people smuggling gang jailed – National Crime Agency

By Press Association
Gang ringleaders have been jailed in France for smuggling migrants to the UK on small boats (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Ringleaders of an organised crime group have been jailed in France for smuggling migrants to the UK on small boats, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has said.

Rozi Khan Sarwari, age unknown, Zaman Zahid, 31, Arman Kuba, age unknown, and Mohammed Fazel Ahmadi, 39, were jailed for a total of 21 years and fined a total of 105,000 euros.

They will be banned indefinitely from French territory after serving the sentences.

The gang were dismantled after a joint operation between the NCA and French law enforcement (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A total of nine men, all Afghan nationals, were convicted of immigration and organised crime offences on April 21 following a trial in Paris.

Rokai Ahmadi, 21, Nesar Ahmad, 28, Shir-Ahmad Husseinkhel, 27, Fahim Ahmadi, 31, and Zahid Azizi, 28, were handed a combination of smaller jail terms, suspended sentences and lower level fines.

All nine were each convicted of aiding the illegal residence of a foreigner in France as part of an organised crime group and criminal conspiracy under French law.

According to the NCA, the gang – based in the Paris area – would buy second-hand boats and lifejackets online before travelling to the northern French coast to bury equipment in sand dunes near Wimereux, in the Pas-de-Calais region.

Each inflatable boat could carry between 10 and 15 migrants, usually Vietnamese or Afghan nationals, who would be charged between 1,500 and 4,000 euro (£1,327 and £3,540) each to get to the UK.

The NCA believes the group made between 79,000 and 212,000 euro (£69,910 and £187,611) from the venture.

They were linked to at least four small boat events aimed at smuggling migrants to the UK.

The gang was dismantled after a multi-agency operation – involving the NCA and French law enforcement – which launched an investigation into the network in November 2020.

French police made arrests in the Yvelines region, west of Paris, in March 2021, ending the group’s activities.

NCA deputy director Oliver Higgins said: “Tackling organised immigration crime is top priority for the NCA, and we now have more than 90 active investigations into people smuggling or trafficking.

“Much of the criminality involved in these small boat crossings lies outside the UK, so we have built up our intelligence-sharing effort with law enforcement partners in France, Belgium and beyond.

“This includes having NCA officers based in those countries, sharing intelligence and working side by side on joint investigations. And, as this case demonstrates, this is bringing operational results in the form of arrests and prosecutions.

“We are determined to do all we can to disrupt and dismantle these networks, who are putting lives at risk.”

Sarwari was jailed for six years and fined 30,000 euro (£26,500) while Zahid, Kuba and Mohammed Fazel Ahmadi were each jailed for five years and fined 25,000 euro (£22,120).

Rokai Ahmadi, Ahmad and Azizi were each given a one year suspended jail sentence. Azizi was additionally fined 1,500 euro (£1,327).

Husseinkhel was sentenced to eight months suspended imprisonment and fined 1,000 euro (£884).

Fahim Ahmadi was jailed for one year, handed an additional four year suspended prison sentence and fined 15,000 euro (£13,274).

