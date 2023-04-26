Scientists eavesdrop on underwater creatures to gain insights on ocean life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scientists eavesdrop on underwater creatures to gain insights on ocean life

By Press Association
A red snapping shrimp (Alamy/PA)
A red snapping shrimp (Alamy/PA)

Scientists have recorded sounds made by 21 marine species with the aim to understand more about the ocean environment.

Researchers used hydrophones – microphones designed to be used underwater – to eavesdrop on aquatic creatures living in a reef off the coast of Goa, India.

The scientists found that some species are early risers, making noises from 3am onwards, while others were more active later in the day, creating a ruckus from 2pm.

The team said its work, published in The Journal of the Acoustical Society of America, could help understand more about the lives of underwater creatures and their breeding seasons, as well as the impact of human-led activities on marine life.

Jesse Ausubel, of The Rockefeller University’s Programme for the Human Environment in the US, who was not involved in the study, said: “We need to listen more in the blue symphony halls.

“Animal sounds are behaviour, and we need to record and understand the sounds, if we want to know the status of ocean life.”

There are around 250,000 known marine species, with thousands thought to emit sounds.

These include fully-aquatic marine mammals, such as whales, along with 100 invertebrates, such as sea urchins, and a thousand fish species.

For these underwater creatures, sound is a means of communication.

Many species also use sounds to gather and understand information about their environment – such as finding prey, identifying mates, locating offspring, avoiding predators, and locating habitat.

Experts involved in the International Quiet Ocean Experiment (IQOE) – a programme aimed at understanding more about the effects of sound on marine organisms – listened to the mating and feeding sounds of 21 marine species, which included songs, croaks, trumpets and drums.

Map showing hydrophone locations (Eduardo Klein)
Map showing hydrophone locations (Eduardo Klein/PA)

They used artificial intelligence and other techniques to identify the species making the noises, which included snapping shrimp as well as choruses of fish species that eat plankton – microscopic organisms that live in the ocean.

The researchers also found that Terapon theraps – a medium-sized species of grunter – was loudest at dusk.

The team found that some species work the early shift, making noises from 3am to 1.45pm, while others take on the late shift, creating a ruckus from 2pm to 2.45am.

Meanwhile, plankton predators were found to be nocturnal and were “strongly influenced by the moon”.

But some marine sounds remain unidentified and the researchers are hoping that their work on Glubs (Global Library of Underwater Biological Sounds) – the world’s first library of underwater biological sounds – could eventually help reveal species currently unknown to science.

Miles Parsons, of the Australian Institute of Marine Science and a leader of Glubs, said: “Unidentified sounds can provide valuable information on the richness of the soundscape, the acoustic communities that contribute to it and behavioural interactions among acoustic groups.

“However, unknown, cryptic and rare sounds are rarely target signals for research and monitoring projects and are, therefore, largely unreported.”

