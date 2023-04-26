Striking teachers insist ‘enough is enough’ as action closes schools across NI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Striking teachers insist ‘enough is enough’ as action closes schools across NI

By Press Association
(Niall Carson/PA)
(Niall Carson/PA)

Striking teachers in Northern Ireland feel their contribution to society is being dismissed as worthless, a rally has heard.

That was one of the messages delivered from the stage as hundreds of teachers and other public sector workers gathered at Belfast City Hall on a day of large-scale pay-related industrial action in the region.

Nipsa (Northern Ireland Public Service Alliance), the largest union in Northern Ireland, was joined by members of the PCS, GMB, Unite and teachers’ unions at picket lines on Wednesday.

All five teaching unions in Northern Ireland were involved, with the National Association of Head Teachers striking for the first time in its history in relation to pay.

As a result, most schools in the region were closed on Wednesday.

Courts, ports, vehicle testing centres and government offices were also affected by the action involving numerous civil servants.

Jacqui White, general secretary of the Ulster Teachers Union (UTU), commended them for stepping out of their comfort zone and showing “courage and determination” to take strike action.

“This a significant day for the teaching profession, this is the first day that we’ve all stood together and when all of teaching unions joined forces and said ‘enough is enough’,” she told the City Hall rally.

Ms White said pay rates for teachers in the region are “totally unacceptable” as she criticised the failure of the authorities to resolve a long-running pay dispute.

“The message coming to our teachers: our contribution to society is worth nothing. The ultimate insult to add to the injury already suffered,” she said.

Industrial strike
People take part in a rally outside Belfast City Hall (Niall Carson/PA)

Nipsa said Wednesday’s strike took place against a backdrop of a sharp decline in the real value of public service pay, a looming Stormont budget that will deliver significant cuts and an overwhelming cost-of-living crunch hitting working-class communities.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Education said it was not possible to make a fresh pay offer to teachers until clarity was secured on the funding allocation for this financial year.

“Active engagement has been taking place for many months between management side and teachers’ side of the Teachers’ Negotiating Committee (TNC) on a teachers’ pay settlement for 2021/22 and 2022/23,” she said.

“However, in the context of the very challenging DE budget position and the significant cost of a teachers’ pay increase, it is not possible to make a pay offer to teachers within current constraints.

“This will be reviewed when the outcome of the 2023/24 budget is known and discussions will continue between the department, other management side colleagues and the teachers’ unions.”

