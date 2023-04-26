Toy car brand Matchbox unveils tiny model Gold State Coach to mark coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Toy car brand Matchbox unveils tiny model Gold State Coach to mark coronation

By Press Association
The miniature Gold State Coach by Matchbox (Matchbox/PA)
The miniature Gold State Coach by Matchbox (Matchbox/PA)

Toy car brand Matchbox has recreated the King’s Gold State Coach in miniature to celebrate the coronation.

The tiny diecast model is a 1:64 replica of the 261-year-old carriage which will carry the newly-crowned Charles and Queen Consort in a grand procession back to Buckingham Palace on May 6.

It measures 23cm and features small metal figures of the King and Camilla inside, as well as eight horses – the number needed to pull the four-tonne carriage.

The miniature Gold State Coach by Matchbox
The miniature Gold State Coach by Matchbox (Matchbox/PA)

The coach was designed using both traditional and modern, innovative techniques including 3D printing.

Seventy years ago, London-based diecasting business Lesney sold more than one million of its 11.8cm coronation coaches produced in 1952 ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953.

Its sales success enabled Lesney to go on to fund the launch of the Matchbox brand – which has produced more than three billion toy cars to date.

Julian Payne, senior manager of Matchbox Product Design, working on the project
Julian Payne, senior manager of Matchbox Product Design, working on the project (Teri Weber/Matchbox/PA)

Matchbox creators visited the Royal Mews to take photos of the coach, and viewed hours of archive footage of the giltwood coach, eight Windsor Grey horses and four coachmen to produce the most detailed replica to date.

The design process took four months, blending old design practices and new ones including 3D scanners to capture the form of the horses and riders from the original Lesney model and prototype parts made using 3D printing.

It is the fourth version of the carriage to be made, and has rolling wheels with a front turning axle and, for the first time, windows.

The old and the new Gold State Coach
The old and the new Gold State Coach (Matchbox/PA)

Designers also took the opportunity to correct errors in the original 1952 model – the tritons on the front of the coach are now accurately depicted as blowing horns, while the painted side panels have extra decorations and the roof now has the three cherubs.

Giles Chapman, author of Britain’s Toy Car Wars, said of the original coach: “It was the forerunner to the phenomenally successful Matchbox 1-75 series launched in 1953 that put toy cars and trucks into the eager hands of all children, not just those lucky enough to have wealthy parents.

“The little coach was the blockbuster product that started it all.”

The 2023 Matchbox Gold State Coach is available made to order via mattelcreations.com until May 18, priced at £60.

