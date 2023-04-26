Engagement with paramilitaries is necessary to disband groups, MPs are told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Engagement with paramilitaries is necessary to disband groups, MPs are told

By Press Association
People start to gather to take part in a rally outside Omagh Courthouse to unite against paramilitary violence following the shooting of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell. Picture date: Saturday February 25, 2023.
People start to gather to take part in a rally outside Omagh Courthouse to unite against paramilitary violence following the shooting of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell. Picture date: Saturday February 25, 2023.

Direct engagement with paramilitary groups is necessary to achieve disbandment of the organisations, MPs have been told.

Members of the Independent Reporting Commission (IRC) addressed the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, defending their proposal of direct engagement with paramilitary organisations.

In its most recent report, the IRC recommended that the UK and Irish governments consider appointing an “Independent Person” who would be authorised to speak to the various interested parties, including paramilitary groups, to gather their views on how to move towards disbandment.

IRC commissioner Tim O’Connor said the independent person would act as a “preparer of the ground”.

He added: “We know that it’s a challenging idea, but after six years or so together we would love if there was some alternative but we don’t see how we can achieve this goal of ending paramilitarism once and for all, without some kind of a process like that.

“That’s the view we have come to collectively.”

IRC commissioner John McBurney told the committee that engaging directly with paramilitary organisations was an idea worth testing.

“Clearly, there will always be people who will be very sceptical to the notion of engaging directly with the remaining paramilitary groups, with a view to constructing a process towards disbandment, towards the permanent end of all the paramilitary groupings that we have, there will always be a scepticism about that, my view on that is that it is worthy of being tested,” he said.

He added: “I still come back to the notion that if paramilitary leaders are saying, we will engage meaningfully with an independent person and with a wider transition endeavour, dealing with the ending of recruitment, decommissioning of weaponry, engagement with legacy bodies, allowing people to leave the organisation without repercussion, and so forth.

“If they’re prepared to engage in such a process, then I think we have to seriously consider that as a viable step forward at this point.”

The commissioners were asked by the chair of the committee, Conservative MP Simon Hoare, if there was any outreach from the Northern Ireland political parties to involve paramilitary groups in democratic processes.

Mr McBurney said such a process did not exist, and would be difficult to establish due to criticism parties would face.

“There is a complete absence of cover to do what you have just described, because it’s not within a process, bringing these organisations to a completely different, non-violent, non disciplined, organised structure away from that,” he said.

“So in the absence of a process, any political party, any central political party, engaging with paramilitary leaders, or any organisation that’s linked to the paramilitary groupings, is then at risk of being severely criticised for that engagement.

“There is no context of achieving disbandment because there’s no process.”

Mr McBurney also said that policing alone would not be able to prevent more young people engaging with paramilitary organisations.

He said: “I think that the years that have passed have shown us that it is impossible in Northern Ireland terms, to see the end of all paramilitary and terrorist activity by purely policing and security service endeavours.”

He added: “We cannot arrest our way out of the thousands of continuing members of the various groups and individual transition, which is a worthy cause in and of itself, where someone leaves an organisation.

“Today if someone leaves an organisation, by old age or whatever, two young men might well be brought in as newly fledged recruits who didn’t even live through the conflict and maybe were born after the agreement and so forth.

“So that’s a cycle that has to be broken and dismantling organisations which would achieve the same things as disbandment.”

IRC Commissioner Monica McWilliams, who was involved in the negotiations of the Good Friday Agreement, said that some paramilitary groups are open to transition and need help to achieve this.

“We have always said you would need to put clear blue water between those people who say they’re up for this in terms of transition, and then we would have much more intelligence about the groups that aren’t,” she said.

“At the minute, I think they’re all being tarred with the same brush and from our discussions, we’re trying to get a picture of those who show willingness, and to test that and isn’t that something we ought to be doing now? Rather than just having the current stalemate.

“It’s also the case that those groups who approach us do need help. They don’t have their own roadmap out of this.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The images were found on the man's iPhone. Image: Shutterstock.
Arbroath father extorted nude pictures from his teenage daughter
2
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of Dave McArthur.
Former Montrose football star jailed for causing Fife dad’s death
3
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
4
Dil'Se Muslims
Uncertainty over future of Dundee Indian restaurant as plans lodged for new eatery on…
5
The wall in George Street, Blairgowrie.
Removal of Blairgowrie wall compared to ‘burning historical books’
6
The incident took place in a park in Ferryden.
Boy, 12, reported to authorities over ‘attack’ on Angus 7-year-old
7
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan at Dens Park.
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan rules out return to management
8
Crows of jubilant Brechin City players and supporters.
JAMIE GILLIES: Brechin City Highland League triumph is about much more than football
9
Two of the e-bikes at Dundee's waterfront in 2020.
What went wrong with Dundee’s e-bikes and who foots the bill?
3
10
Mark Ross (left) and Kenny Muir were investigated over the scandal
Dundee’s SNP council administration branded ‘toothless and incompetent’ over smoke alarms scandal
9

More from The Courier

Former Partick Thistle midfielder Charlie Reilly celebrates with the League One trophy and winner's medal.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer opens up on Albion Rovers kid Charlie Reilly ahead of…
Steven MacLean is back on the training ground. Image: SNS.
Steven MacLean demands St Johnstone players 'get in the box and on the end…
Glenn Middleton after scoring against Hibs this term. Image: SNS
Glenn Middleton returns to Dundee United training as Dylan Levitt comeback hope springs
Mark Ross (left) and Kenny Muir were investigated over the scandal
Dundee council chiefs refuse to reveal key details of smoke alarm scandal to public
Over 3,000 Dundee fans packed the away end at Gayfield. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee right to fight Queen's Park in ticket row and can use…
Frank To. Image: Frank To
Dundee artist Frank To exhibits alongside Banksy and Damien Hirst
Margaret Wilkes presents Bartholomew Globe to James Cheshire in Perth
RSGS: Geography professor 'delighted' to receive prestigious award in Perth
Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2022
Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2023 line-up revealed
black and white photo of Jim McLean and players with the league cup in Dundee City Square in 1983
STEVE FINAN: Let's pack out City Square again and mark Dundee United's 1983 league…
People start to gather to take part in a rally outside Omagh Courthouse to unite against paramilitary violence following the shooting of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell. Picture date: Saturday February 25, 2023.
Wednesday court round-up — Rapist jailed and drunken police chase

Editor's Picks

Most Commented