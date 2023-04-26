Montana transgender politician Zooey Zephyr barred from 2023 session

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montana transgender politician Zooey Zephyr barred from 2023 session

By Press Association
Zooey Zephyr (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP, File)
Zooey Zephyr (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP, File)

Transgender politician Zooey Zephyr has been barred from participating on the House floor as Republican leaders voted to silence her for the rest of 2023 session after she protested over a decision earlier in the week to silence her.

The punishment of the freshman lawmaker caps a week-long stand-off between House Democrats and Republicans after Ms Zephyr told colleagues last week, you will “see the blood on your hands” over votes to ban gender-affirming medical care for children.

Ms Zephyr will still be able to vote remotely under terms of the punishment.

In a defiant speech on Wednesday she gave before her colleagues voted, Ms Zephyr addressed House Speaker Matt Regier directly and said she was taking a stand for the LGBTQ+ community, her constituents in Missoula and “democracy itself”.

She accused him of taking away the voices of her 11,000 constituents and attempting to drive “a nail in the coffin of democracy” by silencing her.

“If you use decorum to silence people who hold you accountable, then all you’re doing is using decorum as a tool of oppression,” Ms Zephyr said.

The House Speaker had previously said he would not allow her to speak until she apologised, which Ms Zephyr refused to do.

For the past week, Ms Zephyr has been forbidden from speaking on the House floor.

A protest against lawmakers silencing Ms Zephyr disrupted Monday’s House session.

Authorities arrested seven people in a confrontation that Republicans claim Ms Zephyr had encouraged. The first-term Democrat received notice from House leaders on Tuesday night informing her of the plan to consider disciplinary action against her, according to a letter she posted on social media.

“I’ve also been told I’ll get a chance to speak,” Ms Zephyr tweeted. “I will do as I have always done — rise on behalf of my constituents, in defence of my community and for democracy itself.”

The move to discipline Ms Zephyr is the latest development in a standoff over whether Montana Republicans will let the lawmaker from Missoula speak unless she apologises for her remarks last week on the proposed ban.

Conservative Republicans have repeatedly misgendered Ms Zephyr since the remarks by using incorrect pronouns to describe her.

