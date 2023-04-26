Joel Matip the Liverpool hero as West Ham’s revival hits the buffers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Joel Matip the Liverpool hero as West Ham’s revival hits the buffers

By Press Association
Joel Matip scored for Liverpool (Simon Marper/PA)
Joel Matip scored for Liverpool (Simon Marper/PA)

Joel Matip’s towering header saw Liverpool come from behind to beat West Ham 2-1 and pick up a third straight win.

The Hammers led through a wonder strike from Lucas Paqueta but were pegged back by Cody Gakpo’s drive.

And moments after Jarrod Bowen had a goal disallowed for offside, Matip struck from a corner to halt West Ham’s recent revival.

West Ham were convinced they should have had a late penalty when Thiago’s arm hit the ball as he fell in the area, but despite a VAR check nothing was given.

The Hammers went into the match buoyed by a profitable week which saw them come from behind to draw 2-2 with Arsenal, reach the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League and climb further away from the relegation zone with a thumping 4-0 win at Bournemouth.

And manager David Moyes, who turned 60 on Tuesday, was celebrating again when his side took the lead with a goal of real quality from Paqueta after 12 minutes.

The Brazilian twice exchanged passes with Michail Antonio as he cut in from the right before launching a rocket from the edge of the box past his international team-mate Alisson.

Paqueta has taken a painfully long time to get up to speed since his record £50million switch from Lyon to east London last summer.

But it was a third goal in three matches for the 25-year-old who is now finally starting to look the part in claret and blue.

However, the lead lasted only five minutes before Trent Alexander-Arnold, gliding around in central midfield again, found Gakpo 25 yards out.

The Dutch forward was able to take a few touches and weigh up his options before deciding on a low shot which skidded past Lukasz Fabianksi into the corner of the net.

Liverpool should have gone ahead when the ball dropped to Diogo Jota eight yards out but the Portuguese forward shinned his volley over the crossbar.

Jota, who scored four goals in his previous two matches, then planted a header wastefully wide.

But West Ham remained a threat and just before half-time Virgil van Dijk got a crucial touch to prevent Antonio from converting Said Benrahma’s cross at the far post.

The hosts thought they had gone back in front when Bowen raced on to Paqueta’s through ball, cut inside Van Dijk and fired into the corner, but a VAR check showed the winger was marginally offside.

Instead Liverpool snatched the lead in the 67th minute after Fabianski saved a point-blank shot from Matip.

West Ham United v Liverpool – Premier League – London Stadium
Joel Matip, centre, heads home the Liverpool winner (Nick Potts/PA)

The defender stayed up for the ensuing corner and duly powered his header from Andy Robertson’s cross past Fabianski.

West Ham pushed for an equaliser but Maxwel Cornet blazed wide and Tomas Soucek header over.

Moyes protested furiously to the fourth official after Thiago’s slip in the area but Liverpool survived to climb above Tottenham into sixth.

