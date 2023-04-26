Banging in goals for fun at Man City – Erling Haaland’s stunning campaign so far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banging in goals for fun at Man City – Erling Haaland’s stunning campaign so far

By Press Association
Erling Haaland struck for City (Martin Rickett/PA)
Erling Haaland struck for City (Martin Rickett/PA)

Erling Haaland surpassed Mohamed Salah’s record tally of 32 goals for a 38-game Premier League season with his late strike in Manchester City’s 4-1 win over Arsenal on Wednesday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the Norway international’s stunning campaign in detail.

Premier League

Haaland now has 33 goals in the Premier League, surging past the benchmark set by Salah in his debut season at Liverpool in 2017-18.

With seven games left, the overall record of 34 – shared by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer in 42-game campaigns early in the Premier League era – is surely in line to fall as well.

He scored in seven straight league games from August to October – his third to his ninth appearances in the competition – with hat-tricks against Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Manchester United helping him to 13 goals in those games and 18 in a 10-match scoring run in all competitions.

A fourth treble against Wolves in January left him one behind Shearer’s record of five in a season while he also has five doubles – against West Ham, Brighton, Leeds, Southampton and Leicester – and has scored in 19 of his 28 appearances.

Champions League

Erling Haaland celebrates his fifth goal against RB Leipzig in March
Erling Haaland scored five against RB Leipzig in March (Nick Potts/PA)

Haaland arrived in Manchester with 23 Champions League goals to his name in 19 appearances for RB Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund, and has more than maintained that form.

He netted group-stage doubles against Sevilla and FC Copenhagen, either side of a goal against Dortmund, and Pep Guardiola could afford to largely rest his star man for the return fixtures save for a scoreless first-half run-out on his old stomping ground in Germany.

He was quiet in a drawn first leg against RB Leipzig but more than made up for it in the return fixture, equalling the competition record of five goals in a game as City won 7-0 and 8-1 on aggregate.

Goals in both legs against Bayern Munich took him to a dozen for the European season, with an outside chance of threatening Cristiano Ronaldo’s record 17 for Real Madrid in 2013-14.

Domestic cups

Haaland’s first FA Cup goals came with a hat-trick in the 6-0 quarter-final win over Burnley, having sat out the clash with Chelsea and not scored against Arsenal.

He was shut out by Liverpool in the Community Shield – as well as in both league meetings – but scored against them in the Carabao Cup.

Dixie land?

The Dixie Dean statue outside Goodison Park
A 95-year-old Dixie Dean record could be in Haaland’s sights (Ian Hodgson/PA)

There are a maximum of 11 games remaining for City this season – seven in the league, a Champions League semi-final over two legs and a possible final, and an FA Cup final.

With Haaland scoring more than a goal a game to this point, if he keeps up his season-long rate and plays every possible game, he could hit an astonishing 63 goals and match former Everton striker Dixie Dean’s all-time record for an English season in 1927-28.

His recent hot streak, even by his standards, raises the prospect of even more.

Haaland has scored 16 goals in his last nine games, including the Leipzig and Burnley games and league doubles against Southampton and Leicester.

