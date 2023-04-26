Children’s exercise levels ‘remain concerning’ post-pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Children’s exercise levels ‘remain concerning’ post-pandemic

By Press Association
Children are more sedentary during the week compared to before the pandemic, according to a new study (PA)
Children are more sedentary during the week compared to before the pandemic, according to a new study (PA)

Children spend more time sitting during the week compared to before the pandemic, a new study suggests.

The amount of time children spend sedentary during the week is 13 minutes longer each day compared to pre-pandemic, academics at the University of Bristol found.

They said that this increased level of inactivity is “concerning”.

Experts examined the physical activity levels of Year 6 pupils – those aged 10 and 11 – before the pandemic, during restrictions and again once restrictions were lifted.

The new study, published in the International Journal of Behavioural Nutrition and Physical Activity, saw experts examine accelerometer data of pupils and their parents in the Bristol area.

Researchers compared information from 1,296 children and their parents before Covid, 393 children and their parents between June 2021 and December 2021 and 436 children and their parents between January 2022 and July 2022.

The accelerometers measured average activity levels and sedentary time across week days and weekends.

The researchers concluded that there was no difference in the amount of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity in the 2022 group of children compared to the pre-pandemic group.

But sedentary time among children remained higher than pre-pandemic by 13.2 minutes on weekdays.

And while activity levels had returned to pre-Covid levels, there are still a large proportion of children failing to meet UK physical activity guidelines of at least an hour on average of moderate to vigorous physical activity every day.

Just 41% met this target.

Lead author Russ Jago, professor of physical activity and public health, said: “It’s encouraging that on average children’s physical activity levels are back to where they were before the pandemic.

“But it’s taken nearly a year since the last public lockdown was lifted, and children’s increased sedentary time during the week has persisted, which is an area of concern for policy makers, schools, and parents.”

Co-author Dr Ruth Salway, senior research associate in epidemiology and statistics, added: “The findings suggest physical activity is susceptible to disruptions in provision and leisure opportunities, and highlight that still not enough 10 to 11-year- olds meet the guidelines.”

