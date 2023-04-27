Cancer treatments offset tumbling Covid drug sales at AstraZeneca

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cancer treatments offset tumbling Covid drug sales at AstraZeneca

By Press Association
Drugs giant AstraZeneca surpassed trading expectations over the start of 2023 as a boost from cancer treatments helped offset falling demand for Covid-19 medicines.

The company said it saw a 1.46 billion dollar (£1.17 billion) decline in sales of drugs linked to the Covid-19 virus over the first quarter, compared with the same period last year.

As a result, total revenues slipped by 4% to 10.88 billion dollars (£8.7 billion) but surpassed the predictions of industry analysts.

It said revenues excluding Covid-19 treatments were 10% higher year-on-year – or 15% without the negative impact of currency exchange rates.

Prince of Wales visit to Cambridge
AstraZeneca chief executive officer Pascal Soriot (PA)

Growth was supported by sales of treatments for cancer as well as cardiovascular, renal and metabolism conditions.

Sales of cancer drugs grew by 14% to 4.14 billion dollars (£3.3 billion) with a strong performance for its Imfinzi treatment.

Pascal Soriot, chief executive officer, hailed progress in its testing pipeline, with position phase three results for a combination of Lynparza and Imfinzi in ovarian cancer and Imfinzi for lung cancer.

He added: “AstraZeneca had a strong start to 2023, with total revenue excluding Covid-19 medicines increasing 15%.

“Our performance in emerging markets was particularly strong and I am impressed by the growth and pace of innovation I see in China, which underscores the competitive advantage of our leading presence in this country.”

Meanwhile, the group reported an adjusted profit of 1.92 dollars per share, ahead of analyst consensus.

Darren Nathan, head of equity research at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Sales of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccines and treatments all but dried up in the first quarter and it looks set to continue for the rest of the year.

“That’s been offset by strong performances elsewhere in the portfolio.

“The impact of falling Covid-19 sales on the bottom line has been less pronounced given the relative prominence of higher margin therapies.”

Shares in the company improved by 0.5% to 11,902p in early trading on Thursday.

