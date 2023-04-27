Reported fighting in Sudan’s Darfur mars fragile truce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Reported fighting in Sudan’s Darfur mars fragile truce

By Press Association
A man cleans debris of a house hit in recent fighting in Khartoum, Sudan (Marwan Ali/AP)
A man cleans debris of a house hit in recent fighting in Khartoum, Sudan (Marwan Ali/AP)

Fighting has intensified in Sudan’s war-ravaged province of Darfur during a fragile three-day truce between the country’s battling top generals, killing an estimated dozens of people, residents say.

The truce eased fighting in the country’s capital, creating a lull that has allowed foreign governments to evacuate thousands of their nationals.

Tens of thousands of Sudanese travelled to their country’s land borders with Egypt, Chad and Ethiopia, and to a port city on the country’s Red Sea.

The new clashes targeted civilians in the capital city of Genena, residents said, an area regularly roiled by outbursts of brutal tribal violence.

Smoke is seen in Khartoum, Sudan
Smoke is seen in Khartoum, Sudan (Marwan Ali/AP)

Locals described attacks by fighters, mostly wearing the uniforms of the country’s powerful paramilitary, on several neighbourhoods across the city early on Thursday, forcing many families to leave their homes.

“The attacks come from all directions,” said Amany, a Genena resident who withheld her surname for her safety.

“All are fleeing.”

Much attention has been centred on the capital’s intense fighting, including airstrikes and artillery and drone strikes, since the country’s military and its powerful paramilitary known as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) started battling for key government institutions and military bases on April 15.

The fighting in the capital has created dire conditions for many struggling to obtain food and water, and electricity is cut off across much of the capital and other cities.

Multiple aid agencies have had to suspend operations, a heavy blow in a country where a third of the population of 46 million relies on humanitarian assistance.

Indians evacuated from Sudan arrive on a flight at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi
Indians evacuated from Sudan arrive on a flight at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi (AP)

But there are now more indications other remote provinces are witnessing deadly violence.

Fighting in Genena first escalated earlier this week.

Residents reported widespread looting and destruction of government offices and aid agencies’ compounds in the city, including UN premises and the headquarters of the Sudanese Red Crescent.

Adam Haroun, a political activist in West Darfur, said dozens of people have been killed over the past two days in Genena.

He said the fighting “with light and heavy weapons” has already turned into tribal violence.

Speaking over the phone from Genena’s western neighbourhood of Gamarek, Mr Haroun said tribal fighters were roaming the streets, destroying and looting “whatever they found”.

Destroyed military vehicles are seen in southern Khartoum
Destroyed military vehicles are seen in southern Khartoum (Marwan Ali/AP)

He said Genena’s main open market has been destroyed.

“The battles are raging right now,” he said over the phone, with the sound of gunfire drowning out his voice at times.

“It’s scorched-earth war.”

Volker Perthes, the UN envoy for Sudan, said late on Wednesday that the Genena clashes have been centred on civilians and run the risk of kicking off a dangerous cycle of violence between rival tribes.

Meanwhile, in Khartoum, residents reported hearing gunfire and explosions in some parts of the capital.

They said the military’s warplanes bombed an RSF position in the upscale neighbourhood of Kafouri.

A man walks by a damaged house in Khartoum
A man walks by a damaged house in Khartoum (Marwan Ali/AP)

The RSF confirmed its camp in the neighbourhood was hit.

International pressures have increased for the generals to reach even a short-term sort of peace, with the latest offer coming from Sudan’s neighbour, South Sudan, which split from Sudan in 2011 after years of civil war.

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir on Wednesday urged the warring sides to extend the ceasefire for three more days to allow civilians access to food and other services, including health care.

Addressing a joint press conference at the president’s office in Juba, acting foreign minister Deng Dau Deng said Mr Kiir has engaged with the leaders of the military and the RSF to launch negotiations to end the crisis.

Mr Deng said Sudan’s army chief General Abdel-Fattah Burhan has accepted the proposal, while Mr Kiir was still engaging with the RSF commander General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The Sudanese military said it “initially accepted” an initiative brokered by the eight-nation East Africa trade bloc known as the Intergovernmental Authority on Development to extend the current ceasefire for another three days after it expires on Thursday.

The diplomatic initiative would also include direct negotiations between the military and the RSF in South Sudan’s capital, Juba.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
2
The attempted murder happened in Nethergate.
Toothless thug stamped on friend and left him for dead in Dundee city centre…
3
Arbroath bus station
Drunk man terrified girl in his latest bus-related crime in Arbroath
4
The snake is believed to be a missing pet. Image: Megan Easson.
Surprise as 2ft long snake spotted in Dundee garden
5
The fire started by the teenager ripped through Lundin Links Hotel, destroying the building.
Boy, 16, in court to admit torching Fife hotel, forcing evacuations
6
ACS Aviation managing director Graeme Frater and technical director Craig McDonald. Image: ACS Aviation.
Perth firm’s rescue mission for students affected by Tayside Aviation collapse
7
Dil'Se Muslims
Uncertainty over future of Dundee Indian restaurant as plans lodged for new eatery on…
8
Police at Adamson Court, Dundee. Image James Simpson/DC Thomson
Three charged and one in hospital after 11-hour police stand-off at Dundee multi
9
Two of the e-bikes at Dundee's waterfront in 2020.
What went wrong with Dundee’s e-bikes and who foots the bill?
4
10
The Weem Inn.
Historic Perthshire Inn with links to Jacobites on sale for £500k

More from The Courier

A motorhome owned by the SNP was seized by police. Image: Niesmann + Bischoff.
SNP motorhome: Key questions answered about £100k Fife campervan
James McPake said it will be a 'great day' on Saturday. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline team news as James McPake sets target to deny Clyde unique League One…
Lochbank Care Home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
Inspectors find high number of unwitnessed falls at 'understaffed' Forfar care home
Angus skippers Tam O'Brien, Paul Watson, Craig Slater and Jamie Bain have hopes of glory. Image: SNS
Angus Ambitions: What do Arbroath, Montrose, Forfar Athletic and Brechin City have left to…
Woman standing on a table in front of a 60th birthday banner.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Birthday girl Lorna showed me 60 is the new 40 - and…
Actors Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy playing William and Kate on location in St Andrews.
The Crown: Prince William and Kate Middleton take a stroll in St Andrews as…
Ross Matthews injury issue started towards the end of the 2020/21 season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers skipper Ross Matthews gives return timeline and 'can't wait' to be…
Steven Caulker in his time at Dundee. Image: SNS.
Steven Caulker relives 'insane' Dundee spell as he opens up on team-mates with tags,…
Young people in Perth and Kinross continue to suffer the effects of the pandemic. Image: Shutterstock.
'Notable increase' in high-risk behaviour from Perth and Kinross kids since Covid - including…
Alliance Trust chairman Gregor Stewart addresses shareholders at the AGM, held at V&A Dundee. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson.
Alliance Trust: Investment firm's designs on growth as AGM held at V&A Dundee

Editor's Picks

Most Commented