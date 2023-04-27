Levi Bellfield confesses to Lin and Megan Russell murders, lawyer says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Levi Bellfield confesses to Lin and Megan Russell murders, lawyer says

By Press Association
Levi Bellfield has allegedly signed a confession for murders of Lin Russell and her daughter Megan (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Milly Dowler’s killer Levi Bellfield has signed a fresh confession to the murders of Lin Russell and her daughter Megan, a lawyer has said.

Michael Stone is currently serving three life sentences for the murders of Ms Russell, 45, and her six-year-old daughter, who were found bludgeoned to death in Chillenden, Kent, in July 1996.

Ms Russell’s other daughter, Josie, then nine, suffered severe head injuries in the attack and the family’s dog, Lucy, was killed.

Stone has always protested his innocence over the attacks.

Last year, Bellfield claimed responsibility for the murders, before later retracting his statement.

However, Stone’s solicitor, Paul Bacon, told the PA news agency that Bellfield has written and signed a fresh confession to the murders.

“It must have taken some courage and considerable soul-searching by Levi Bellfield to have written and signed this confession,” he said.

“It will, hopefully, bring closure to the families involved.

“Now, the police need to respond and investigate these crimes afresh, to affect closure for these families.”

Bellfield’s solicitor Theresa Clark told the BBC that her client “needs to take responsibility”.

She said that he made the confession after engaging with prison psychologists.

“At the end of the day, the instruction from my client is clear,” she told the BBC.

“He’s adamant that he did it.

“My client says ‘I did it, I need to take responsibility for what I’ve done’.”

It is understood the alleged confession has been referred to the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).

Kent Police referred the PA news agency to a previous statement made by the force, where it said its position on Stone’s conviction remains unchanged.

Bellfield is thought to be the only criminal in UK legal history to be serving two whole-life orders.

He was given a whole life term for murdering Marsha McDonnell, 19, in 2003, murdering Amelie Delagrange, 22, and trying to murder Kate Sheedy, 18, in 2004.

He was already serving his sentence when he went on trial for killing schoolgirl Milly, who was snatched from the street walking home from school in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, in March 2002.

Bellfield was found guilty of abducting and killing the 13-year-old following a trial at the Old Bailey in 2011.

