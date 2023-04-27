Jane Goodall ‘hopeful’ human intelligence will overcome climate crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jane Goodall ‘hopeful’ human intelligence will overcome climate crisis

By Press Association
Jane Goodall said she is ‘hopeful’ human intelligence will overcome the climate crisis (Yui Mok/PA)
Jane Goodall said she is ‘hopeful’ human intelligence will overcome the climate crisis (Yui Mok/PA)

Renowned conservationist Dr Jane Goodall has said she is still hopeful for the future of the planet, saying the intelligence of humans will help overcome the climate crisis.

The 89-year-old said people are finally beginning to use their brains “wisely” to address the issue.

However, she highlighted that change relied on people taking action.

Speaking via a video message at the Frontiers Forum 2023, being held in Switzerland, she said there are four reasons why she is optimistic about the future.

She explained that the first reason is the “energy and commitment” of young people, who are empowered to take action once they understand the problems.

The founder of the Jane Goodall Institute added: “Secondly is the resilience of nature – given the time and perhaps some help, ecosystems destroyed by us can recover.

“Thirdly – and this of great relevance for this event – it is the amazing human intellect.

“This makes us more different from other animals than anything else. So isn’t it bizarre that we should be destroying our only home.

“Finally we are beginning to use our brains wisely.

“Scientists are coming up with innovations that will help us heal some of the harm we’ve inflicted, such as renewable energy, machines that suck CO2 from the atmosphere, regenerative agriculture… and more and more of us are making ethical decisions as to how we live, such as choosing to buy ethically produced products, and moving towards a plant-based diet.”

Speaking to the science conference, Dr Goodall continued: “There is one more reason for hope – the indomitable spirit, which enables us to tackle what seems impossible, and so often to succeed.

“This perhaps is the most important of all.

“Let me make clear that for me, hope is not just wishful thinking, but taking action.

“If we hope to slow down climate change, we must get together, discuss how different groups can tackle different aspects of the underlying causes, then roll up our sleeves and take action.”

