Government living in ‘fantasy world’ over funding for education, NEU boss says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Government living in ‘fantasy world’ over funding for education, NEU boss says

By Press Association
Members of the National Education Union (NEU) at a rally in Oxford, as they take strike action in a dispute over pay (Matilda Head/PA)
Members of the National Education Union (NEU) at a rally in Oxford, as they take strike action in a dispute over pay (Matilda Head/PA)

The Government appears to be living in a “fantasy world” over school funding, the joint general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU) has said.

Dr Mary Bousted said striking teachers were “reasonable people” who want “a long-term correction in teachers’ pay” as NEU members staged a walkout on Thursday.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Dr Bousted said: “What this government would like is a magic wand where they can have fully staffed schools, school buildings that aren’t falling down … healthy recruitment and retention in the profession without spending any money.

“Well, that’s a fantasy world that they appear to be living in. I’d like to live there too, but we don’t.”

Industrial strike
Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the National Education Union, with teachers on the picket line outside Bristol Cathedral School as they take strike action in a dispute over pay (Ben Birchall/PA)

Dr Bousted joined hundreds of striking teachers as they marched through the streets of Oxford as their long-running dispute over pay continues.

Marchers held signs reading ‘I’d rather be teaching but this is important’ and ‘I’ve got 99 problems and cuts to education funding has caused all of them’.

They were joined by a samba school, who banged drums to the tune of Mickey by Toni Basil while marchers chanted “Hey Rishi, you’re so tight, you’re so tight you made us strike.”

Dr Bousted added that the NEU is prepared to accept that pay resolution cannot be done “within a year” and a “three-year deal” would be a more reasonable solution.

“But we do want a long-term correction which brings teachers’ pay back up,” she said.

“Education is in crisis every day of the week; we have the Government missing its secondary teacher training targets by 40%.

“It’s going to miss its primary recruitment targets by 25% next year.”

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Dr Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Dr Bousted also criticised the Government’s legal action against the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) over part of its planned 48-hour strike next week.

The High Court ruled on Thursday the RCN must cut the strike action short as its six-month mandate from a ballot of members in November ended just before midnight on May 1, rather than the following day.

Dr Bousted added: “The Government should not be spending money on lawyers and taking nurses to court.

“The Government should be doing with nurses what it should be doing teachers, and that’s sitting down at the table and negotiating – it’s not hard.

“If they were serious about settling these strikes, they’d come and negotiate.”

The NEU rejected the Government’s recent offer of a £1,000 one-off payment for the current school year (2022/23), and an average 4.5% pay rise for staff next year, causing the strikes on Thursday.

Alan Armstrong, a 41-year-old primary school teacher from Oxfordshire, said his seven-year-old son has “not had an education” because he is struggling to find a school to support his needs.

He said: “There’s no spaces in the special education schools because they have no funding.

“Something needs to change, my son hasn’t had an education.

“He’s about to turn seven and he has yet to do a full day in school because his needs are very different.

“It’s not his school’s fault, they’re trying so hard.”

Mr Armstrong said it was his sixth day of striking during the long-running dispute and he estimates he has lost £800 to £900 in pay.

“I can’t afford to strike and I can’t afford not to,” he added.

Many secondary schools in England have prioritised Year 11 and Year 13 students during the strikes, with GCSE and A-level exams weeks away.

Jean Ramsey, a 69-year-old education coach at a school in Oxfordshire, said students can no longer build relationships with teachers due to rapid turnover.

She said: “I work with young people who are anxious and overwhelmed.

“I have seen such a difference since the pandemic because nobody can build relationships of trust.

“There’s so much churn in the staff, they don’t know the students, and why should the students trust them, because they won’t stick around.”

Another NEU strike is planned to go ahead next week Tuesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
2
The attempted murder happened in Nethergate.
Toothless thug stamped on friend and left him for dead in Dundee city centre…
3
Arbroath bus station
Drunk man terrified girl in his latest bus-related crime in Arbroath
4
The snake is believed to be a missing pet. Image: Megan Easson.
Surprise as 2ft long snake spotted in Dundee garden
5
The fire started by the teenager ripped through Lundin Links Hotel, destroying the building.
Boy, 16, in court to admit torching Fife hotel, forcing evacuations
6
ACS Aviation managing director Graeme Frater and technical director Craig McDonald. Image: ACS Aviation.
Perth firm’s rescue mission for students affected by Tayside Aviation collapse
7
Dil'Se Muslims
Uncertainty over future of Dundee Indian restaurant as plans lodged for new eatery on…
8
Police at Adamson Court, Dundee. Image James Simpson/DC Thomson
Three charged and one in hospital after 11-hour police stand-off at Dundee multi
9
Two of the e-bikes at Dundee's waterfront in 2020.
What went wrong with Dundee’s e-bikes and who foots the bill?
4
10
The Weem Inn.
Historic Perthshire Inn with links to Jacobites on sale for £500k

More from The Courier

A motorhome owned by the SNP was seized by police. Image: Niesmann + Bischoff.
SNP motorhome: Key questions answered about £100k Fife campervan
James McPake said it will be a 'great day' on Saturday. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline team news as James McPake sets target to deny Clyde unique League One…
Lochbank Care Home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
Inspectors find high number of unwitnessed falls at 'understaffed' Forfar care home
Angus skippers Tam O'Brien, Paul Watson, Craig Slater and Jamie Bain have hopes of glory. Image: SNS
Angus Ambitions: What do Arbroath, Montrose, Forfar Athletic and Brechin City have left to…
Woman standing on a table in front of a 60th birthday banner.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Birthday girl Lorna showed me 60 is the new 40 - and…
Actors Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy playing William and Kate on location in St Andrews.
The Crown: Prince William and Kate Middleton take a stroll in St Andrews as…
Ross Matthews injury issue started towards the end of the 2020/21 season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers skipper Ross Matthews gives return timeline and 'can't wait' to be…
Steven Caulker in his time at Dundee. Image: SNS.
Steven Caulker relives 'insane' Dundee spell as he opens up on team-mates with tags,…
Young people in Perth and Kinross continue to suffer the effects of the pandemic. Image: Shutterstock.
'Notable increase' in high-risk behaviour from Perth and Kinross kids since Covid - including…
Alliance Trust chairman Gregor Stewart addresses shareholders at the AGM, held at V&A Dundee. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson.
Alliance Trust: Investment firm's designs on growth as AGM held at V&A Dundee

Editor's Picks

Most Commented