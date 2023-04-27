Spain bans ‘dwarf bullfighting’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Spain bans ‘dwarf bullfighting’

By Press Association
Dwarf bullfighters stage a protest in front of parliament in Madrid, Spain, Thursday April 27, 2023. Spain’s parliament on Thursday banned “comic” bullfighting events featuring dwarves dressed in costumes, in a decision applauded by disability rights groups but condemned by the few surviving performers. Dwarves in Spain have long dressed as firefighters or clowns to chase bulls without killing them at public spectacles designed to be humorous. The tradition stretches back decades, but has declined in popularity. Banner written in Spanish reads ‘Freedom’. (A. Perez Meca/Europa Press via AP)
Dwarf bullfighters stage a protest in front of parliament in Madrid, Spain, Thursday April 27, 2023. Spain’s parliament on Thursday banned “comic” bullfighting events featuring dwarves dressed in costumes, in a decision applauded by disability rights groups but condemned by the few surviving performers. Dwarves in Spain have long dressed as firefighters or clowns to chase bulls without killing them at public spectacles designed to be humorous. The tradition stretches back decades, but has declined in popularity. Banner written in Spanish reads ‘Freedom’. (A. Perez Meca/Europa Press via AP)

Spain’s parliament has banned “comic” bullfighting events featuring dwarves dressed in costumes, in a decision applauded by disability rights groups but condemned by the few surviving performers.

Dwarves in Spain have long dressed as firefighters or clowns to chase bulls without killing them, at public spectacles designed to be humorous. The tradition stretches back decades, but has declined in popularity.

The law approved on Thursday brings Spain into line with European Union directives on discrimination against disabled people, and was hailed by campaigners.

“We have overcome the Spain of the past,” said Jesus Martin, director-general of Spain’s Royal Board on Disabilities, which advises the Social Rights Ministry that pushed the ban forward in parliament.

“People with dwarfism were subjected to mockery in public squares in our country, passing down the idea that it is OK to laugh at difference to so many girls and boys who go with adults to see these shameful performances.”

A handful of the remaining performers staged a protest in front of parliament to condemn the ban.

“They take it for granted that people are being denigrated or laughed at, and it’s the opposite: the respect they have for us is impressive,” Daniel Calderon, a dwarf bullfighter, told the EFE news agency.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The path on the Swallow Roundabout.
‘Mystery’ of ‘half-built’ path on Swallow Roundabout in Dundee solved
2
Michelle Williamson has been suspended by the SSSC for a year. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Dundee woman who neglected child suspended from care industry
3
The snake is believed to be a missing pet. Image: Megan Easson.
Surprise as 2ft long snake spotted in Dundee garden
4
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
5
Actors Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy playing William and Kate on location in St Andrews.
The Crown in St Andrews: Netflix share first look at season 6 as Fife…
6
Police officers and paramedics in North Street, Glenrothes. Image: Supplied
Large police presence on Glenrothes street after town centre medical incident
7
A motorhome owned by the SNP was seized by police. Image: Niesmann + Bischoff.
SNP motorhome: Key questions answered about £100k Fife campervan
2
8
The attempted murder happened in Nethergate.
Toothless thug stamped on friend and left him for dead in Dundee city centre…
9
Wil Ritchie with clinical specialist physiotherapist Carol Greig and physiotherapist Katrina Reid. Image: NHS Tayside
Angus teenager learning to run again three years after horror accident
10
The Weem Inn.
Historic Perthshire Inn with links to Jacobites on sale for £500k

More from The Courier

Dundee woman Katy Wood has overhauled her health following her MS diagnosis. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
How 'bittersweet' MS diagnosis inspired a total health overhaul for young Dundee video games…
A Tayside Aviation plane preparing to land at Dundee Airport in 2008. Image: DC Thomson.
The history of Tayside Aviation - from soaring success to crash landing
EXCLUSIVE: Tories' five-step plan to fix rural GP crisis
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Perth High in Scottish Cup final Picture shows; Perth High senior football team with St Johnstone players. Perth High. Supplied by Ross Robinson/Perth High School Date; 25/04/2023
The enduring friendship that has earned Perth High School boys a place in Hampden…
Campaigners are against an East Neuk skatepark at Bankie Park.
Brakes put on East Neuk skatepark decision amid 'toxic' row over location
The centuries old Stone of Destiny. Image: Santiago Arribas Pena.
Stone of Destiny: What it is, its importance to Perth and how it will…
Susan Boyd in Faskally Woods in Pitlochry. Image: Susan Boyd.
'Farce' as app required to park at Pitlochry's Faskally Woods despite lack of phone…
How the new Monifieth High School will look. Image: NORR architects
Monifieth High: Could new school be canned after cost rockets to £66.5 million?
Flight school Tayside Aviation is based at Dundee Airport.
Administrators to consider charges levied on Tayside Aviation before collapse
How South Street St Andrews could look
Controversial St Andrews street changes could be here to stay as slim majority votes…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented