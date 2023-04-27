Teenager jailed for stabbing girl seven times after girlfriend broke up with him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teenager jailed for stabbing girl seven times after girlfriend broke up with him

By Press Association
Alex Tye, 17, who was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court (Suffolk Constabulary/PA)
Alex Tye, 17, who was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court (Suffolk Constabulary/PA)

A teenager has been handed a 12-and-a-half-year prison sentence for stabbing a girl seven times in the back of the neck after his girlfriend broke up with him when she discovered the pair had secretly dated.

Alex Tye, 17, left a 16-year-old girl paralysed when he attacked her in a park near her home in the village of Benhall, Suffolk, at around 2am on October 2.

He was sentenced to detention for life with a minimum of 12 and a half years at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday.

The court heard the victim survived by “pure chance” and the life-changing injuries mean she has very limited movement below the stab wounds.

She is in rehabilitation to try to get back as much movement as possible.

The court heard she only survived by pretending to be dead after the attack and did not scream until Tye had driven away from the scene.

She lay unable to move until she was found by a dog walker around four hours later and emergency services were called.

Tye had taken her phone away when he left the park.

In a video statement recorded for the court, the girl said: “Often what happened does not feel real. Sometimes it feels like I am in a movie.

“Sometimes it feels like a camera will fall out of the sky and I will be in a reality TV show.

“I was so scared. I did not want him to win. If I had died he would have won.”

In a separate statement read out on her behalf, the teenager told the court she will never be able to go into her attic bedroom again.

She said: “I want to know why he did it. I think it must be my fault but I cannot figure out what I did wrong… I will never beat my dad in a running race again. I will never play cricket again on the beach.”

The judge lifted reported restrictions on the incident to allow reporters to name Tye due to the serious nature of the crime.

Tye and the victim had worked together and had secretly dated despite Tye being in a relationship with another girl.

After his girlfriend found out Tye was still in contact with the victim, she broke up with him days before the attack.

She had suspected there was something romantic between the pair but Tye had told his ex-girlfriend the victim was “meaningless” to him.

The court heard that Tye had messaged his ex-girlfriend saying “I would kill to get you back” after the pair split up.

He messaged the victim and arranged to meet her at night in a park near her home.

The court heard that the victim had jokingly asked Tye “you are not going to stab and kill me?” when she received the unexpected invitation to meet him.

The pair chatted on a bench for more than an hour and kissed before Tye attacked her as they were leaving the park.

He had researched which parts of the body are the worst to be stabbed and how long it takes someone to die of a stab wound, several weeks before the incident, the court heard.

The teenager pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court in January. He also admitted possession of a bladed article.

