The full list of people tasked with ceremonial roles during the coronation service

By Press Association
St Edward’s Crown will be used to crown the King (Jack Hill/The Times/PA)
St Edward's Crown will be used to crown the King (Jack Hill/The Times/PA)

Here is the full list released by Buckingham Palace of people taking part in ceremonial roles during the King and Queen Consort’s coronation ceremony.

Among them are former MI5 chief Baroness Elizabeth Manningham-Buller, who will carry St Edward’s Staff, and former children’s TV presenter, now author and peer, Baroness Floella Benjamin, tasked with carrying the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Dove.

More than 50 people, including representatives from orders of chivalry, the military and wider public life, have been chosen to take part in the historic proceedings, and were selected to represent the nation due to their significant service, the Palace said.

– Processions into Westminster Abbey:

Faith leaders and faith representatives

Representatives from the King’s Realms – flags of each realm will be carried by national representatives accompanied by the Governors General and Prime Ministers. The King is monarch of the UK and 14 overseas realms.

Rishi Sunak interest declaration investigation
Prime minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murthy (Ian West/PA)

Cadet Warrant Officer Elliott Tyson-Lee, of the Royal Air Force Air Cadets – bearing the flag of the United Kingdom, ahead of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty.

– Procession of The King and The Queen:

The Marquess of Anglesey, the Duke of Westminster, the Earl of Caledon and the Earl of Dundee – lead the procession and carry the Standards of the Quarterings of the Royal Arms and Standard of the Principality of Wales.

Francis Dymoke – carrying the Royal Standard instead of being the King’s Champion at a coronation banquet on horseback like his ancestors.

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Chief of the Defence Staff – acting as Lord High Constable of England, an office held for the day only.

Commonwealth day 2023
The Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Tony Radakin (Alastair Grant/PA)

Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk.

Earl of Erroll – as Lord High Constable of Scotland.

Earl of Crawford and Balcarres – as Deputy to the Great Steward of Scotland, the Prince of Wales.

– Procession to the altar carrying the Queen Consort’s regalia:

Barrister Baroness (Helena) Kennedy of The Shaws – carrying The Queen Consort’s Rod with Dove

General Sir Patrick Sanders – carrying The Queen Consort’s Sceptre with Cross

Man Booker Prize
Camilla with Baroness Helena Kennedy who will carry the ivory rod with dove (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Duke of Wellington – carrying Queen Mary’s Crown

Rt Reverend and Rt Hon the Lord Chartres – carrying The Queen Consort’s Ring

– Procession to the altar carrying the King’s regalia:

General Sir Gordon Messenger, the Governor of HM Tower of London – carrying St Edward’s Crown as Lord High Steward of England

Former MI5 chief Baroness Elizabeth Manningham-Buller – carrying St Edward’s Staff

Order Of The Garter
Former head of MI5 Baroness Elizabeth Manningham-Buller (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Duke of Buccleuch and Queensberry – carrying the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross

Former children’s TV presenter, now author and peer, Baroness Floella Benjamin – carrying the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Dove

Dame Elizabeth Anionwu – carrying the Orb

The Keeper of the Jewel House, Brigadier Andrew Jackson – carrying The Sovereign’s Ring

Petty Officer Amy Taylor – carrying the Sword of Offering and representing servicemen and women as a Royal Navy Petty Officer, a tribute to the King’s military career

Commonwealth reception
Charles meets Baroness Floella Benjamin (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Lord Hastings and The Earl of Loudoun – carrying the Spurs

Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt – carrying the Sword of State

Air Chief Marshal the Lord Peach – carrying the Sword of Mercy (The Curtana)

General the Lord Richards of Herstmonceux – carrying the Sword of Spiritual Justice

General the Lord Houghton of Richmond – carrying the Sword of Temporal Justice

Participating in the act of recognition when the King is presented to the congregation at the start of the service:

The Archbishop of Canterbury

Baroness (Valerie) Amos

Lady Elish Angiolini

George Cross-holder Christopher Finney – chair of the Victoria Cross and George Cross Association

Presenting the coronation regalia to the King and chosen on the advice of Government:

Lord Carrington, Lord Great Chamberlain – presenting the Spurs

Lord (Syed) Kamall– presenting the Armills

Baroness (Gillian) Merron – presenting the Robe Royal

The Most Reverend John McDowell, the Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh – presenting the Orb

Lord (Narendra) Patel – presenting the Ring

King Charles III coronation
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will crown the King and Queen Consort (Steve Parsons/PA)

Lord (Indarjit) Singh of Wimbledon – presenting the Coronation Glove

The Most Reverend Mark Strange, Bishop of Moray, Ross and Caithness, and Episcopal Primus of Scotland – presenting the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross

The Most Reverend Andrew John, the Archbishop of Wales – presenting the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Dove

The Archbishop of Canterbury – performing the crowning with St Edward’s Crown

Presenting the regalia to the Queen Consort and chosen on the advice of Government:

The Rt Reverend Rose Hudson-Wilkin, The Bishop of Dover – presenting The Queen Consort’s Rod with Dove

The Rt Reverend and Rt Hon Lord Chartres – presenting The Queen Consort’s Sceptre with Cross

Brigadier Andrew Jackson, The Keeper of the Jewel House at HM Tower of London – presenting The Queen Consort’s Ring

The Archbishop of Canterbury – performing the crowning with Queen Mary’s Crown

