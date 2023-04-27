Tens of thousands rally in Jerusalem to support Israel’s judicial overhaul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tens of thousands rally in Jerusalem to support Israel’s judicial overhaul

By Press Association
Right-wing Israelis attend a rally in support of plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system, outside the Knesset, Israel’s parliament in Jerusalem, Thursday, April 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Right-wing Israelis attend a rally in support of plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system, outside the Knesset, Israel’s parliament in Jerusalem, Thursday, April 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Tens of thousands of right-wing Israelis who support a plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judiciary flocked to Jerusalem on Thursday to rally for the proposal, which has prompted some of the biggest protests in Israel’s history.

After 16 weeks of protests against the overhaul that brought parts of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem to a standstill, Thursday marked a rare mobilisation of massive public support for the plan.

Crowds of Israelis transformed a major Jerusalem thoroughfare into a sea of blue and white national flags. Some protesters stomped on a carpet displaying the faces of Israel’s Supreme Court president and former attorney general.

Israel Politics
Israelis gather outside the Knesset in Jerusalem (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

“We will not give up,” ultranationalist finance minister Bezalel Smotrich told the rally.

“We have the people, they have the media,” he said, referring to the government’s critics that he accuses of exerting undue influence over the news media.

The masses snaking down Kaplan Street railed against their opponents and chanted slogans in support of the judicial plan, which Mr Netanyahu delayed last month after mass anti-government protests — mainly by secular and liberal Israelis — intensified and even threatened to paralyse the economy.

The anti-overhaul movement also drew legions of pilots and officers in elite military reserve units who threatened not to report for service. High-tech business leaders and former officials also came out against the changes.

Right-wing Israelis — disappointed in the government’s failure to push through the legislation before the parliament’s recess earlier this month — escalated their demands for Mr Netanyahu’s far-right and ultra-Orthodox coalition to fulfil its promises.

Israel Politics
Right-wing Israelis wave their national flag during the rally (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

Israeli media estimated 80,000 people had gathered in Jerusalem for the rally — many of them bussed in from across the country.

“The people want judicial reform,” the protesters shouted. At the end of his speech, justice minister Yariv Levin, who has spearheaded the overhaul push, joined the chant.

A banner onstage read: “The elections will not be stolen from us.”

Supporters of the overhaul argue it is needed to rein in a system of judges who are unelected and overly interventionist in political issues. Mr Netanyahu’s coalition of right-wing and religious allies, which took office late last year, took a majority of 64 seats in the 120-member Knesset.

Opponents say the overhaul is a power grab that would weaken a system of checks and balances and concentrate authority in the hands of the prime minister and his extremist allies.

They also say Mr Netanyahu has a conflict of interest in trying to reshape the nation’s legal system at a time when he is on trial.

“I am deeply moved by the tremendous support,” he wrote on Twitter about Thursday’s demonstration.

