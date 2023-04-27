Ruben Selles vows Southampton will fight to the end in survival battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Ruben Selles vows Southampton will fight to the end in survival battle

By Press Association
Ruben Selles insists Southampton will not give up in their battle for survival (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Ruben Selles insists Southampton will not give up in their battle for survival (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Ruben Selles vowed Southampton will “fight until the very last point” after his side slipped closer to Premier League relegation following a damaging 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth.

Marcus Tavernier’s second-half winner at St Mary’s left the the division’s bottom club six points from safety with five games to go.

Beleaguered Saints thought they had snatched a dramatic draw but Che Adams’ 89th-minute effort was disallowed for offside following VAR intervention.

A painful defeat to their south-coast rivals inflicted a club-record 11th home league loss of the season on Southampton, with lingering hopes of survival fading fast.

“We are going to go and try to put a performance in every game to try to win, and we are going to do it until the very end,” said Selles.

“I know it’s only five games to play. But we are professionals and we will fight until the very last point.

“I know now it’s hard, I know the table is looking like it’s a difficult one but we are going to give it a try.”

Southampton lacked attacking thrust and urgency for much of a miserable evening played in soggy conditions.

Aside from Adams’ disallowed effort, the home side rarely threatened an equaliser following Tavernier’s deflected effort in the 50th minute.

“It’s a disappointing night, we came with the intention to put in a good performance and we obviously didn’t,” said Selles.

“Some of the things that can go against us, they went against us.

“Even the offside goal, it’s a couple of centimetres but it is offside. It was a hard night.”

Southampton lost captain James Ward-Prowse for the second half due to a sore throat and he will be assessed before Sunday’s visit to high-flying Newcastle.

Bournemouth moved on to 36 points – seven clear of the drop zone – following a significant win over their near neighbours.

Cherries boss Gary O’Neil initially feared substitute Adams was onside but felt his team were due a favourable VAR call.

O’Neil insists Bournemouth still have work to do to ensure safety following a third consecutive away success.

“It’s a big win for us, of course,” he said. “The performance was pleasing. I thought we were by far the better side today.

“The lads are recovering for Sunday (at home to Leeds), there’s no celebration, there’s not talk of points tallies. I can easily see 36 points going down this year. We won’t be resting.”

Speaking about the disallowed goal, he said: “We were due one to go our way. We’ve had some tight ones go against us.

“There were a few screams on the bench when it was ruled out. I didn’t think it was going to be.

“We had some footage in front of us which wasn’t clear. That’s a horrible moment as a coach when you’re sat there and waiting for someone to decide.

“But the players didn’t deserve to suffer that today, so pleased that we had a VAR check go our way for the first time this season, I think.”

Match-winner Tavernier limped off 12 minutes from time with a hamstring issue.

“He seems to think it isn’t too serious,” said O’Neil. “Hopefully it was just a touch of cramp.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The path on the Swallow Roundabout.
‘Mystery’ of ‘half-built’ path on Swallow Roundabout in Dundee solved
2
Michelle Williamson has been suspended by the SSSC for a year. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Dundee woman who neglected child suspended from care industry
3
The snake is believed to be a missing pet. Image: Megan Easson.
Surprise as 2ft long snake spotted in Dundee garden
4
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
5
Actors Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy playing William and Kate on location in St Andrews.
The Crown in St Andrews: Netflix share first look at season 6 as Fife…
6
Police officers and paramedics in North Street, Glenrothes. Image: Supplied
Large police presence on Glenrothes street after town centre medical incident
7
A motorhome owned by the SNP was seized by police. Image: Niesmann + Bischoff.
SNP motorhome: Key questions answered about £100k Fife campervan
2
8
The attempted murder happened in Nethergate.
Toothless thug stamped on friend and left him for dead in Dundee city centre…
9
Wil Ritchie with clinical specialist physiotherapist Carol Greig and physiotherapist Katrina Reid. Image: NHS Tayside
Angus teenager learning to run again three years after horror accident
10
The Weem Inn.
Historic Perthshire Inn with links to Jacobites on sale for £500k

More from The Courier

Steven MacLean and Steven Naismith were Hearts team-mates. Image: SNS.
Steven MacLean issues St Johnstone players with Hearts bounce game challenge
The badger sett was damaged in Camserney near Aberfeldy. Shutterstock / DC Thomson
Police charge man, 33, after badger sett damaged near Aberfeldy
Shaun Mcintyre's car was stolen rom outside his Monikie home. Image: Shaun Mcintyre
Thieves may have used specialist equipment to steal car from Angus driveway
First female president for Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce Kelly Fairweather.
First female president for Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce
Daanyaal Chowdhury appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire puppy farm boss admits animal neglect
Ruben Selles insists Southampton will not give up in their battle for survival (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Shopkeeper heroin sale charge and dealer's sordid phone secret
Emergency services at the scene on Riverside Drive in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, dies after crash involving bus and a car in Dundee
One of Ian Westwater's clean sheet records was beaten by Deniz Mehmet. Images: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Ian Westwater on Deniz Mehmet clean sheet record as he reveals how keepers…
James McPake said it will be a 'great day' on Saturday. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline team news as James McPake sets target to deny Clyde unique League One…
Lochbank Care Home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
Inspectors find high number of unwitnessed falls at 'understaffed' Forfar care home

Editor's Picks

Most Commented