What the papers say – April 28

By Press Association
The Daily Mail and Metro take aim at rail unions after they announced planned strikes for the FA Cup final, the Epsom Derby and Eurovision in Liverpool.

The Daily Express labelled the rail unions “cynical” as they plan to strike during some of Britain’s favourite events.

The Daily Telegraph highlights the “diversity embracing” coronation which will include Baroness Floella Benjamin among the procession.

The Financial Times reports Rishi Sunak’s government will not review or scrap all EU-era laws on the UK statute book.

The Guardian says the Metropolitan Police may be failing to spot serial killers because they are not investigating unexpected deaths.

The new gambling reforms that will aim to save young people from addiction leads The Times.

The Daily Mirror tells the story of the drought victims in East Africa who are going through the worst drought since 1984.

NHS doctors without UK citizenships are set to be left behind in Sudan after they were barred from boarding evacuation flights, the i reports.

And the Daily Star says a Mexican politician claimed they found the mummified body of a goblin in a warehouse in Mexico.

