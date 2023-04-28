Who are the Pages of Honour and Ladies in Attendance at the coronation?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Who are the Pages of Honour and Ladies in Attendance at the coronation?

By Press Association
Prince George is one of the Pages of Honour (Tim Goode/PA)
Prince George is one of the Pages of Honour (Tim Goode/PA)

The King and Queen Consort each have four Pages of Honour supporting them on the day of the coronation – schoolboys who are family friends or close relatives.

Prominent among them is Charles’s eldest grandson Prince George, the nine-year-old future monarch, as well as Camilla’s three grandsons.

The Queen Consort will also have two Ladies in Attendance – her sister Annabel Elliot and her trusted friend the Marchioness of Lansdowne – whose roles will be to support her through elements of the service.

Chelsea Flower Show
Camilla with her sister Annabel Elliot at the Chelsea Flower Show (Michael Dunlea/PA)

As the procession of the King and Camilla, their regalia, senior clerics and other figures makes its way through the nave and quire of Westminster Abbey, pages will hold the robes of some of the leading individuals taking part.

The King’s pages are: his grandson George; Nicholas Barclay, 13, grandson of Sarah Troughton, one of the Queen’s Companions; Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, 13, son of the Marquess of Cholmondeley, also known as filmmaker David Rocksavage, and a friend of the Prince of Wales; and Ralph Tollemache, 12.

The Queen’s Pages of Honour will be: her three grandsons, twin boys Gus and Louis, aged 13, by her daughter Laura Lopes, and 13-year-old Freddy, by son Tom Parker Bowles; and her great-nephew, Arthur Elliot, 10.

Duchess of Cornwall visits Marlborough
Camilla is greeted by her grandchildren, twins Gus and Louis Lopes, in 2012 (Tim Ireland/PA)

Food writer Tom Parker Bowles said of Freddy’s role: “I don’t think he knows quite how big it’s going be. I don’t think he has a sense of the occasion.”

He told The News Agents podcast: “He’s a 13-year-old boy who loves football, a Spurs supporter… So, his worries are about the Spurs manager and losing when we’re up and you know, that sort of stuff…

“There’s no reason for our children to be in the press at all and so we’ve purposely kept them well away from anything to do with that…

“I think there are a lot of rehearsals are going to happen before and he’s doing it with his cousins, his two best mates and another sort of second cousin, my first cousin’s son so they will know each other.”

Royalty – Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II – London
The Queen Mother inside Westminster Abbey during her procession to her place at her daughter Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953 (PA)

The 12th Duke of Devonshire, when aged nine, served as a page during the late Queen’s 1953 coronation and was tasked with carrying the train of his grandmother, Mary Cavendish, Dowager Duchess of Devonshire and Mistress of the Robes.

In an interview with Sotheby’s website, he said: “My uniform, it’s still at Chatsworth, consisted of a pale yellow frock coat with blue cuffs, lace jabot at my throat, cream breeches, white silk stockings – held up by a suspender belt (garter) which I was terrified my school friends would find out about – black pumps with red heels and silver buckles and a sword on its belt.”

It is likely the eight pages chosen by the King will wear something similar when they perform their duties on the big day.

Interior designer Mrs Elliot, 74, is close to Camilla and on rare occasions has taken part in royal events with her older sibling.

2022 Booker prize
The Queen Consort with her sister Annabel Elliot (right) at the Booker Prize ceremony (Toby Melville/PA)

During an ITV documentary screened last year, the pair gave an insight into their childhood when they returned to Hall Place, the former Hampshire home of their grandparents.

The siblings recalled rolling down hills, catching butterflies in jars and dressing correctly for their strict grandmother.

It emerged in the show that Camilla buried her younger sister’s beloved teddy bear, known as “Tiddy Bar”, in the grounds and confessed only decades later.

Mrs Elliot joked: “I’ve not forgiven her, it still rankles to this day.”

Lady Lansdowne, 68, was named one of Camilla’s six Queen’s Companions in November.

Duchess of Cornwall attends Bowood House Christmas Extravaganza
The then-Duchess of Cornwall with Lady Lansdowne during a visit to the Bowood House Christmas Extravaganza in 2012 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The friends support Camilla as she carries out official duties.

Lady Lansdowne – an interior designer known professionally as Fiona Shelburne – lives at Bowood House in Wiltshire, close to Camilla’s private country home Raymill, with her husband Charlie, the 9th Marquess.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, she described how Camilla was hurt by the Duke of Sussex’s portrayal of her in his memoir Spare.

“Of course it bothers her, of course it hurts,” Lady Lansdowne said. “But she doesn’t let it get to her. Her philosophy is always, ‘Don’t make a thing of it and it will settle down — least said, soonest mended.’”

