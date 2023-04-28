Bamburgh retains top spot in ranking of UK seaside destinations

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Northumberland village has topped a ranking of UK seaside destinations for a third consecutive year.

Bamburgh came first out of 118 locations in research conducted by consumer group Which?.

It received the maximum of five stars for its beaches, seafront, accommodation, peace and quiet, scenery and value for money – with an overall score of 88%.

Bamburgh is renowned for its stunning sandy shoreline backed by the imposing ruins of an ancient castle.

Devon’s Dartmouth was runner-up with a score of 85%, while in third place was Portstewart in County Londonderry, Northern Ireland with 84%.

Clacton-on-Sea in Essex and Skegness in Lincolnshire were tied for last place (both 48%), closely followed by Burnham-on-Sea in Somerset and Bangor in County Down, Northern Ireland (both 49%).

Despite their lowly rankings, some visitors found things to praise about these destinations.

Multiple respondents enjoyed Clacton’s “lovely” seafront gardens and its “fantastic” annual air show, while Skegness drew plaudits for its “old-fashioned charm”.

Skegness’ old-fashioned charm was praised (Sam White/PA)

Rory Boland, editor of magazine Which? Travel, said: “Few countries can be home to such a diversity of brilliant seaside breaks.

“Whether you want world-class beaches and utter wilderness, or the bright lights and bucket and spade atmosphere of a resort, the UK has a seaside break made for you.

“What our survey shows is that it’s rarely the most famous destinations that visitors enjoy most.

“Try somewhere new this year and our survey shows you should find fewer crowds and better value.”