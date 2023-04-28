Russia fires cruise missiles at Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Russia fires cruise missiles at Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine

By Press Association
Smoke rises from buildings in this aerial view of Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian troops in the Donetsk region (Libkos/AP)
Smoke rises from buildings in this aerial view of Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian troops in the Donetsk region (Libkos/AP)

Russia has fired more than a dozen cruise missiles at Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine, killing at least two people in an eastern city and striking a residential building in central Ukraine, officials said.

Air raid sirens sounded around the capital in the first attack against the city in nearly two months and Ukraine’s air force intercepted 11 cruise missiles and two unmanned aerial vehicles over Kyiv, according to the Kyiv City Administration.

There were no immediate reports of any successful strikes in Kyiv but fragments from intercepted missiles or drones damaged power lines and a road in one neighbourhood. No casualties were reported.

But in Uman, about 134 miles south of Kyiv, two cruise missiles hit a nine-storey residential building, killing three people and hurting eight, regional governor Ihor Taburets said.

One of those killed was a 75-year-old who was in her apartment in a neighbouring building and suffered internal bleeding from the blast’s shockwave, emergency personnel at the scene said.

Three body bags lay next to the building as smoke continued to billow hours after the attack.

Soldiers, civilians and emergency crews searched through the rubble outside for more victims, while residents dragged belongings out of the damaged building.

One woman, crying in shock, was taken away by rescue crews for help.

A 31-year-old woman and her two-year-old daughter were also killed in the eastern city of Dnipro in another attack, regional governor Serhii Lysak said.

Four people were also hurt and a private home and business were damaged.

Military medics give first aid to a wounded soldier at a medical stabilisation point near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine
Military medics give first aid to a wounded soldier at a medical stabilisation point near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine (Libkos/AP)

In Kyiv, the anti-aircraft system was activated, according to the Kyiv city administration.

Air raid sirens started at about 4am and the alert ended about two hours later.

The attack was the first on the capital since March 9.

The missiles were fired from aircraft operating in the Caspian Sea region, according to Ukrainian armed forces commander in chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Overall, he said Ukraine intercepted 21 of 23 Kh-101 and Kh-555 type cruise missiles launched, as well as the two drones.

The attacks came as Nato said its allies and partner countries have delivered more than 98% of the combat vehicles promised to Ukraine during Russia’s invasion and war, strengthening Kyiv’s capabilities as it contemplates launching a counteroffensive.

Along with more than 1,550 armoured vehicles, 230 tanks and other equipment, Ukraine’s allies have sent “vast amounts of ammunition” and trained and equipped more than nine new Ukrainian brigades, Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said.

More than 30,000 troops are estimated to make up the new brigades.

Members of the Ukrainian National Guard from the Bureviy Brigade take part in a military exercise in the Kyiv region
Members of the Ukrainian National Guard from the Bureviy Brigade take part in a military exercise in the Kyiv region (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Some Nato partner countries, such as Sweden and Australia, have also provided armoured vehicles.

“This will put Ukraine in a strong position to continue to retake occupied territory,” Mr Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels.

The overnight attacks and comments came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a “long and meaningful” phone call on Wednesday in their first known contact since Russia’s full-scale invasion more than a year ago.

Though Mr Zelensky said he was encouraged by Wednesday’s call and western officials welcomed Mr Xi’s move, it did not appear to improve peace prospects.

Russia and Ukraine are far apart in their terms for peace and Beijing — while looking to position itself as a global diplomatic power — has refused to criticise Moscow’s invasion.

The Chinese government sees Russia as a diplomatic ally in opposing US influence in global affairs and Mr Xi visited Moscow last month.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Thomas Henderson and Michael King appeared at the High Court in Dundee.
Shadow boxing killers stabbed Dundee dad before confessing to their grans
2
Emergency services at the scene on Riverside Drive in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, dies after crash involving bus and car in Dundee
3
Peter Greir has launched a petition. Image: Peter Greir
Fife man ‘could lose up to £90k’ in RBS pensions ‘error’
4
Zak Rudden and Theo Bair both scored in a closed-doors game against Hearts.
Fringe strike duo on target as St Johnstone beat Hearts in closed-doors clash
5
Daanyaal Chowdhury appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire puppy farm boss admits animal neglect
6
Pool denied: An artist's impression of the £100m East End community campus. Supplied by Miller Holmes architect
Dundee City Council chief asked why public not consulted after decision against pool for…
7
Police officers and paramedics in North Street, Glenrothes. Image: Supplied
Large police presence on Glenrothes street after town centre medical incident
8
Deborah Millar leaves court: Image: DC Thomson.
Perthshire drink-driver started singing and dancing in middle of the A90
9
Paula Husband was angry her colleague purchased frozen profiteroles. Image: Shutterstock / rom_olik.
Fife carer shouted at colleague who ‘ruined Christmas’ with frozen profiteroles
10
Susan Boyd in Faskally Woods in Pitlochry. Image: Susan Boyd.
‘Farce’ as app required to park at Pitlochry’s Faskally Woods despite lack of phone…
3

More from The Courier

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer sees his side held by Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer remains upbeat despite Cove Rangers frustration as draw opens door…
Dundee's Zach Robinson battles with Scott Ross in the Cove Rangers defence. Image: SNS.
3 Dundee talking points as drab Cove draw takes Championship title race to dramatic…
An RNLI shake-up will see a Shannon-class lifeboat stationed at Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
RNLI: Broughty Ferry lands state-of-the-art craft in lifesaving review which has plunged Arbroath station…
Iain and Kimberly have scrapped plans to hold their dream wedding at Keavil House Hotel
Bride-to-be scraps wedding at Fife hotel after it cancelled guests’ rooms to house Ukrainian…
Luigi Capuano has made bold decisions worthy of praise at Dundee United, says Jim Spence. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Luigi Capuano is Dundee United's 'quiet bloke in the background' - but…
Smoke rises from buildings in this aerial view of Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian troops in the Donetsk region (Libkos/AP)
Friday court round-up — Self-medicating and miscalculating
The Fulton Building at Dundee University.
Dundee University buildings partially closed due to concrete safety issue
Get a load of this lobster and prawn mac and cheese from the Seafood Bothy. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson
Review: Seafood Bothy in Stonehaven is worth getting drookit for
Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi.
Rhiannon Giddens, the singer who is officially a genius
Provost Brian Boyd and Chris Boyle of Unison Angus with Forfar Academy pupils Kacey-Leigh Fergusson, Annie Kirton and Elle-Mae McKay at the tree planting ceremony. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus pupils lead county's first commemoration of International Workers' Memorial Day

Editor's Picks

Most Commented