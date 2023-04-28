Star-studded Prince’s Trust gala raises more than £1.4 million in New York City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Star-studded Prince’s Trust gala raises more than £1.4 million in New York City

By Press Association
Fashion model Sabrina Dhowre Elba, left, and actor Idris Elba attend The Prince’s Trust Global Gala in New York City (Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Fashion model Sabrina Dhowre Elba, left, and actor Idris Elba attend The Prince’s Trust Global Gala in New York City (Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

A star-studded Prince’s Trust Global Gala raised more than 1.7 million US dollars (£1.4 million) as a wide range of grantees — past and present — explained how the King’s charity has improved their lives.

Luther star Idris Elba said that without a grant from The Prince’s Trust when he was 17, he would not have been able to join the National Youth Music Theatre, which launched his career.

“One thing The Prince’s Trust gave me was confidence,” said Elba, who mingled among celebrities including actress Sienna Miller, supermodels Kate Moss and Winnie Harlow and fashion designers Tommy Hilfiger and Michael Kors among others.

Actor Kate Beckinsale attends The Prince’s Trust Global Gala in New York City
Actor Kate Beckinsale attends The Prince’s Trust Global Gala in New York City (Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

“It gave me the confidence to believe in what I do, who I am and what I can be.”

The Prince’s Trust hopes to offer that kind of support in the United States, where it plans to further expand this year.

“His Majesty couldn’t be with us this evening – I know he wanted to be,” said Charlotte Mensah, owner of the Hairlounge salon in London and a past grantee of The Prince’s Trust, at Casa Cipriani in New York City.

“He has something next week,” she joked, referring to Charles’s coronation on May 6.

Fashion model Kate Moss
Fashion model Kate Moss (Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

In a letter to the gala’s attendees, read by Ms Mensah, Charles said he could not have dreamed The Prince’s Trust would have expanded to 23 countries when he launched it in 1976 with his severance pay from the Royal Navy.

“I am thrilled to say that it has now worked with over one million young people, helping them to start careers, launch businesses and reengage with education,” Charles wrote.

“I am enormously inspired by the determination and commitment of young people.”

Will Straw, boss at The Prince’s Trust International, said the charity’s mission is as essential as ever.

Actor Sienna Miller
Actor Sienna Miller (Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

“This year, we’ll support around 100,000 young people directly around the world, helping them gain the skills for meaningful work,” he said.

“And this is so important because young people have been hit so hard economically by the pandemic.”

The International Labour Organisation and others have highlighted a gap between the skills employers need and those young people gain during their education, he said.

“Something’s missing,” Mr Straw said.

Singer Rita Ora
Singer Rita Ora (Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

“But all around the world, our programmes are closing that gap.”

Greece’s Crown Prince Pavlos said he has seen what The Prince’s Trust accomplished in his homeland and is hopeful it can succeed on the same level in the US, where he now lives.

“We have so much capacity in America for people to help entrepreneurially, but we also have a lot of people in need,” he said.

“This can be a real stronghold for The Prince’s Trust.”

Singer Doja Cat
Singer Doja Cat (Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

British singer Rita Ora stepped in to perform at the gala on Thursday night after original host Lionel Richie had to travel to the United Kingdom to prepare his performance for the King’s forthcoming coronation.

Ora, who performed her new single Praising You in public for the first time, said she was happy to show her support for the cause.

“It’s everything I believe in,” she said.

“I think the truth really lies in the results and that’s why I back it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Thomas Henderson and Michael King appeared at the High Court in Dundee.
Shadow boxing killers stabbed Dundee dad before confessing to their grans
2
Emergency services at the scene on Riverside Drive in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, dies after crash involving bus and car in Dundee
3
Peter Greir has launched a petition. Image: Peter Greir
Fife man ‘could lose up to £90k’ in RBS pensions ‘error’
4
Zak Rudden and Theo Bair both scored in a closed-doors game against Hearts.
Fringe strike duo on target as St Johnstone beat Hearts in closed-doors clash
5
Daanyaal Chowdhury appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire puppy farm boss admits animal neglect
6
Pool denied: An artist's impression of the £100m East End community campus. Supplied by Miller Holmes architect
Dundee City Council chief asked why public not consulted after decision against pool for…
7
Police officers and paramedics in North Street, Glenrothes. Image: Supplied
Large police presence on Glenrothes street after town centre medical incident
8
Deborah Millar leaves court: Image: DC Thomson.
Perthshire drink-driver started singing and dancing in middle of the A90
9
Paula Husband was angry her colleague purchased frozen profiteroles. Image: Shutterstock / rom_olik.
Fife carer shouted at colleague who ‘ruined Christmas’ with frozen profiteroles
10
Susan Boyd in Faskally Woods in Pitlochry. Image: Susan Boyd.
‘Farce’ as app required to park at Pitlochry’s Faskally Woods despite lack of phone…
3

More from The Courier

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer sees his side held by Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer remains upbeat despite Cove Rangers frustration as draw opens door…
Dundee's Zach Robinson battles with Scott Ross in the Cove Rangers defence. Image: SNS.
3 Dundee talking points as drab Cove draw takes Championship title race to dramatic…
An RNLI shake-up will see a Shannon-class lifeboat stationed at Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
RNLI: Broughty Ferry lands state-of-the-art craft in lifesaving review which has plunged Arbroath station…
Iain and Kimberly have scrapped plans to hold their dream wedding at Keavil House Hotel
Bride-to-be scraps wedding at Fife hotel after it cancelled guests’ rooms to house Ukrainian…
Luigi Capuano has made bold decisions worthy of praise at Dundee United, says Jim Spence. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Luigi Capuano is Dundee United's 'quiet bloke in the background' - but…
Fashion model Sabrina Dhowre Elba, left, and actor Idris Elba attend The Prince’s Trust Global Gala in New York City (Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Friday court round-up — Self-medicating and miscalculating
The Fulton Building at Dundee University.
Dundee University buildings partially closed due to concrete safety issue
Get a load of this lobster and prawn mac and cheese from the Seafood Bothy. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson
Review: Seafood Bothy in Stonehaven is worth getting drookit for
Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi.
Rhiannon Giddens, the singer who is officially a genius
Provost Brian Boyd and Chris Boyle of Unison Angus with Forfar Academy pupils Kacey-Leigh Fergusson, Annie Kirton and Elle-Mae McKay at the tree planting ceremony. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus pupils lead county's first commemoration of International Workers' Memorial Day

Editor's Picks

Most Commented