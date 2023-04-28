Europe’s economy barely grows as inflation pinches consumers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Europe’s economy barely grows as inflation pinches consumers

By Press Association
A customer pays for vegetables at the Maravillas market in Madrid (Manu Fernandez/AP)
The European economy scraped out meagre growth of 0.1% in the first three months of the year, barely gaining momentum after dodging a winter recession as challenges persist from inflation that corrodes people’s willingness to spend.

Friday’s less-than-stellar figure follows disappointing growth estimates from the US a day earlier that kept alive fears of a looming recession in the world’s largest economy.

The 20 countries that use the euro currency picked up speed in the first quarter after zero growth in the last three months of 2022.

The eurozone avoided a winter recession thanks to mild weather that alleviated pressure on natural gas supplies.

European governments and utilities also scrambled to line up additional sources to heat homes, generate electricity and power factories after Russia cut off most supply to the continent over its war against Ukraine.

Industrial activity has picked up, and China’s reopening from Covid-19 restrictions boosted the outlook for global economy.

The mild weather also allowed an early start to construction activity.

But inflation is holding back consumer spending, with wage increases only partly offsetting how much more people have to pay for groceries, clothing and more.

Interest rate increases by the European Central Bank (ECB) aimed at getting inflation under control will also weigh on growth by making credit more costly for purchases or business investment.

Annual inflation in the eurozone fell to 6.9% in March from 8.5% the month before but is well above the ECB’s goal of 2% considered best for the economy.

A shopper walks past a shop in Berlin
The bank is likely to deliver another rate increase at its policy meeting on Thursday.

And credit may get even tighter after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank in the US and the forced takeover of Credit Suisse by rival Swiss bank UBS.

The turmoil could increase market and regulatory scrutiny of bank finances and make them less likely to risk lending.

That could help ease inflation but also weigh on economic growth.

While modest expansion is “putting the worries of a winter recession definitively to bed”, more persistent inflation will weigh on growth throughout the year, said economist Nicola Nobile at Oxford Economics.

“We expect the eurozone to plod along in the coming quarters in the absence of a strong growth driver, rather than jump-starting a strong expansion,” Ms Nobile said.

