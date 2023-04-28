Huawei revenue edges up in first quarter but profit margin narrows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huawei revenue edges up in first quarter but profit margin narrows

By Press Association
A man walks past a bed of plastic flowers outside the Huawei shop in Beijing (Ng Han Guan/AP)
A man walks past a bed of plastic flowers outside the Huawei shop in Beijing (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Chinese tech giant Huawei said its revenue edged up 0.8% from a year earlier in the first three months of 2023 and the company was profitable.

Revenue rose to 132.1 billion yuan (£15.3 billion), a company statement said.

It said its net profit margin was 2.3%, down from 4.3% a year earlier.

The company, headquartered in Shenzhen, near Hong Kong, has responded to US sanctions that devastated its smartphone brand by expanding into serving hospitals, ports and other industrial customers.

A man with an Honor mobile phone
The company reported an unusually large 2021 profit due to the sale of the Honor smartphone unit (Freer Law/Alamy/PA)

It gave no breakdown of sales by global region or business line.

It said spending on research and development increased but gave no details.

Huawei Technologies, China’s first global technology brand, has struggled since then-US president Donald Trump cut off access to US processor chips and other technology in a feud with Beijing over technology and security.

American officials say the company is a security risk and might facilitate Chinese spying, which Huawei denies.

The company is the biggest global maker of network equipment for phone and internet companies.

It sold its Honor smartphone brand in 2020 and switched its emphasis last year on selling technology to car makers, factories, mines and other industrial customers.

People visit a Huawei shop in Beijing
Huawei says it has made breakthroughs in developing its own design tools for processor chips (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Huawei reported earlier that its 2022 profit fell 70% to 35.6 billion yuan (about £4.2 billion) while sales rose 0.9% to 642.3 billion yuan (£75 billion).

The company reported an unusually large 2021 profit due to the sale of the Honor smartphone unit.

Half of Huawei’s 207,000 employees work in research and development.

The company says it has been able to develop replacement components for US versions.

Huawei says it has made breakthroughs in developing its own design tools for processor chips.

